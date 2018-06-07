The Weekender: Take A Kid Fishing, Circus Saurus, and More!
ST. CLOUD — There is no way you will be bored around central Minnesota this weekend. Hit the lakes for a day of fishing, check out a circus show that features dinosaurs in Sauk Rapids, ride your bike along the Lake Wobegon Trail, listen to the Fabulous Armadillos play at Pioneer Place and enjoy an outdoor music concert in Big Lake. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
Take A Kid FishingSt. Cloud
Grab you fishing poles and your kids and head to the nearest lake or river for a day of fishing. Take a Kid Fishing Weekend starts Friday and runs through Sunday. You and your kid can fish without a license as long as your child is 15 or younger. Fishing gear is available to borrow at state parks. Locations and fishing guides can be found by going to the Minnesota DNR's website.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Friday, June 8th, 7:00 a.m.
- Saturday, June 9th, 7:00 a.m.
- Sunday, June 10th, 7:00 a.m.
- 2
Circus SaurusSauk Rapids
Dinosaurs are making their way to Sauk Rapids this weekend. The family of the Carson & Barnes Circus is making their World Debut of CircusSaurus at Granite City Speedway Saturday and Sunday. You're invited to join in the fun as they transform the Big Top into a time machine and embark on an adventure of a lifetime to when Dinosaurs walked the earth. Shows run from 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and again from 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Ticket are roughly $20 for adults and $12 for kids.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Saturday, June 9th, 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, June 10th, 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m.,
- 3
Caramel Roll RideAvon
The annual "beginning of summer" ride on the Lake Wobegon Trail kicks off this weekend. The Caramel Roll Ride takes place on Saturday in Albany at 8:00 a.m. Riders can choose their own routes and head to either Freeport, Holdingford, Bowlus, Collegeville or St. Joseph. Participants will also be given a wrist band for refreshments and free caramel rolls as they stop at local businesses. Registration is $25 for adults, $10 for youth and kids 6 and under are free.
CLICK HERE to register!
- Saturday, June 9th, 8:00 a.m.
- 4
Flying SoloPioneer Place
A popular central Minnesota band is going to be rocking the Pioneer Place theatre stage. The Fabulous Armadillos will be performing their Flying Solo show, feature artist that broke out on their own and make a long career of it. The group will be performing everything from Stevie Nicks, Phil Collins, Michael Jackson and more. Ticket for the show are $37 and are selling fast. The show runs Thursday and Friday starting at 7:30 p.m.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Thursday, June 7th, 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, June 8th, 7:30 p.m.
- 5
Music in the ParkBig Lake
Enjoy the outdoors and some great music Thursday night in Big Lake. The city's Music in the Park concert series kicks off Thursday. The first act is the Rockin’ Hollywoods performing rock and roll music from the 1950s thru the 1980s. Their show is full of energy and excitement for the whole family. The event is free to attend and music starts at 7:00 p.m. at Lakeside Park.
EVENT IS FREE!
-Thursday, June 7th, 7:00 p.m.