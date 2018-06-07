The Weekender: Take A Kid Fishing, Circus Saurus, and More!

Dinosaurs are making their way to Sauk Rapids this weekend. The family of the Carson & Barnes Circus is making their World Debut of CircusSaurus at Granite City Speedway Saturday and Sunday. You're invited to join in the fun as they transform the Big Top into a time machine and embark on an adventure of a lifetime to when Dinosaurs walked the earth. Shows run from 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and again from 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Ticket are roughly $20 for adults and $12 for kids.