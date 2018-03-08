The Weekender: SCAR Dolls, Comedy Pet Theatre and More!

You can catch a bout this weekend at the Skatin' Place in St. Cloud. The SCAR Dolls will be battling the Med-City Mafia. The bout is meant to help area food shelves as spectators are encouraged to bring in a canned food item and receive $2 off your ticket at the door. All food collected will go to the Catholic Charities Food Shelf. Tickets are $5 in advance and $7 at the door. Kids 10 and under get in free. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the first whistle blows at 7:00 p.m.