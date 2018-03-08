The Weekender: SCAR Dolls, Comedy Pet Theatre and More!
ST. CLOUD — There is a lot in store for your and your family this weekend throughout central Minnesota. You can enjoy a world famous act known as Popovich Comedy Pet Theatre, listen to Justin Ploof, and Pam Tillis, watch the SCAR Dolls in action at the Skatin Place, and hear some bluegrass with Rhonda Vincent. Read more in The Weekender!
Popovich Comedy Pet TheatreParamount Theatre
A popular family performance is back for another performance in St. Cloud this weekend. The world famous Popovich Comedy Pet Theatre will take center stage for two shows this Saturday. The show has a rich performance history, presenting thousands of shows in more than 20 countries and is in their 6th season at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas. Tickets are just $14 for adults, $12 for seniors and $6 for kids. Shows run at 1:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.at the Paramount theatre.
- Saturday, March 10th, 1:00 p.m. & 3:30 p.m.
Justin PloofPioneer PlaceWell known musician Justin Ploof will be back in St. Cloud for another performance this weekend. Ploof has been singing in St. Cloud since he was a teenager and is now making a name for himself nationally. You can catch his free show Friday at the Veranda Lounge. Music starts at 9:00 p.m.EVENT IS FREE!- Friday, March 9th, 9:00 p.m.
SCAR DollsSkatin' Place
You can catch a bout this weekend at the Skatin' Place in St. Cloud. The SCAR Dolls will be battling the Med-City Mafia. The bout is meant to help area food shelves as spectators are encouraged to bring in a canned food item and receive $2 off your ticket at the door. All food collected will go to the Catholic Charities Food Shelf. Tickets are $5 in advance and $7 at the door. Kids 10 and under get in free. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the first whistle blows at 7:00 p.m.
TICKETS AT THE DOOR!
- Saturday, March 10th, 6:00 p.m.
Pam TillisParamount Theatre
Country Music artist Pam Tillis will grace her presence in St. Cloud Friday night with two must see shows. The singer/songwriter is a 2-time Grammy winner, has 3 platinum albums and 30 hits on the billboard charts.Tickets for this show run between $19-$24 depending on seating. Shows start at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, March 9th, 1:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.
Rhonda Vincent
Often known as the Queen of Bluegrass, Rhonda Vincent is bringing her upbeat style of music to the Paramount Stage Sunday. She has over 100 awards throughout her career including seven consecutive Female Vocalist of the Year awards from the International Bluegrass Music Association. It's one of the hottest shows to come to St. Cloud all year and you won't want to miss it. Tickets are going for $24. Show begins at 3:00 p.m. Sunday.
- Sunday, March 11th, 3:00 p.m.