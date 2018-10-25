The Weekender: Ronald K Brown, Halloween Carnival and More!

2

Dance moves will be in full swing out in St. Joseph this weekend. Choreographer Ronald K. Brown has created work for some the most respected dance companies in the world, and they will be performing at the College of St. Benedict's Saturday. The dance company brings a distinctive movement vocabulary that blends cultures and styles, resulting in an evening of uplifting dance. Tickets for the show are $29 for general admission, $26 for seniors and $15 for youth. Show starts at 7:30 p.m.

