The Weekender: Ronald K Brown, Halloween Carnival and More!
ST. CLOUD — You will find a lot of family fun this weekend around central Minnesota. You can take the kids out for an early Halloween event with the All Saints Academy Halloween Carnival, see the dancing techniques of Ronald K Brown, share some laughs with GREAT Theatre's Tales of A Fourth Grade Nothing, hear Halloween music at St. Cloud State University, and rock out at Rollies for their Halloween Bash. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
All Saints Academy Halloween CarnivalWaite Park
Take the kids out for an early start to trick-or-treating in a safe and fun environment. All Saints Academy is holding their Halloween Carnival Saturday. The day includes costumes, games, raffles, popcorn, food, Eerie Alley and more. The event is open to the public and runs from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. inside the St. Joseph's Waite Park EduCare building at 108th 6th Avenue in Waite Park. Game and food tickets are just .25 per ticket.
FREE ADMISSION!
- Saturday, October 27th, 5:00 p.m.
- 2
Ronald K Brown & EVIDENCE, A Dance CompanySt. Joseph
Dance moves will be in full swing out in St. Joseph this weekend. Choreographer Ronald K. Brown has created work for some the most respected dance companies in the world, and they will be performing at the College of St. Benedict's Saturday. The dance company brings a distinctive movement vocabulary that blends cultures and styles, resulting in an evening of uplifting dance. Tickets for the show are $29 for general admission, $26 for seniors and $15 for youth. Show starts at 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, October 27th, 7:30 p.m.
- 3
Tales of a Fourth Grade NothingSt. Cloud
A popular children's book takes center stage in downtown St. Cloud this weekend. GREAT Theatre brings to life Judy Blume's "Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing" at the Paramount Theatre. The story is about a kid named Peter Hatcher, a fourth grader learning to adjust to life as an older brother. Tickets for the show start out at $18. The show runs Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre.
- Friday, October 26th, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, October 27th, 2:00 p.m.
- Sunday, October 28th, 2:00 p.m.
- 4
Halloween SpooktacularSt. Cloud State University
Enjoy some music and Halloween fun at St. Cloud State University this weekend. The St. Cloud State Department of Music is inviting you to join them for the Halloween Spooktacular Family Festival and Band Concert. The concert will run about 30 minutes and feature both fun and spooky songs. There will even be a costume contest, games and treats for kids. The pre-concert activities start at 5:30 p.m. and the music starts at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Ritsche Auditorium. Admission is free.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Thursday, October 25th, 5:30 p.m.
- 5
Rollies Halloween PartySauk Rapids
Have some Halloween fun out in Sauk Rapids this weekend. Rollies is throwing a Halloween party featuring the music of the HoneyBadgers. Costumes are encouraged and there will even be a contest at midnight. No cover for the event and bring your dancing shoes. The event runs Saturday 9:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Saturday, October 27th, 9:00 p.m.