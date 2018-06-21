The Weekender: Rodeo, Music in the Gardens, and More!

Enjoy one of the greatest shows on water this weekend in New London. The Little Crow Ski Team is holding a Friday night show a tradition that has been going on since 1979. The team has grown to over 70 skiers dedicated to demonstrate, support and enjoy the sport of "water skiing!" So, sit back and enjoy the exciting and thrilling display of professional water ski acts right here, before your eyes, just for your personal enjoyment! Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for kids. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. at Neer Park on Croix River.