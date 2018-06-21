The Weekender: Rodeo, Music in the Gardens, and More!
ST. CLOUD — There is many fun and family friendly things you can enjoy right in central Minnesota this weekend. Check out the Championship Rodeo in Buffalo, witness a great water show with the Little Crow Ski Show, enjoy some music on the patio at Milk and Honey Ciders, view the flowers and enjoy the music at Munsinger Gardens, and hear the sounds of Neil Young with the tribute band Powderfingers. Read more in The Weekender!
Buffalo PRCA Championship RodeoBuffalo
Minnesota's oldest and best PRCA Rodeo is back again this weekend. The 64th Annual Buffalo PRCA Championship Rodeo is this Friday and Saturday. The show provides family-friendly entertainment as you cheer on your favorite cowboys and cowgirls. Gates open at 5:00 p.m. with the rodeo starting at 7:00 p.m. There will also be live music by the Shane Martin band following the rodeo. Advance tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for kids 11-4, or $15 for adults and $8 for kids at the gate.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Friday, June 22nd, 5:00 p.m.
- Saturday, June 23rd, 5:00 p.m.
Little Crow Ski ShowNew London
Enjoy one of the greatest shows on water this weekend in New London. The Little Crow Ski Team is holding a Friday night show a tradition that has been going on since 1979. The team has grown to over 70 skiers dedicated to demonstrate, support and enjoy the sport of "water skiing!" So, sit back and enjoy the exciting and thrilling display of professional water ski acts right here, before your eyes, just for your personal enjoyment! Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for kids. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. at Neer Park on Croix River.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Friday, June 22nd, 7:30 p.m.
BarbaroSt. Joseph
Have a refreshing adult beverage while listening to some great music this weekend. Milk and Honey Ciders is St. Joseph is holding another patio session featuring Barbaro. The group is a progressive bluegrass band playing music with spicy instrumentals, savory harmonies, and to-the-point songwriting to create a dynamic and captivating set for audiences of all ages and musical tastes. There is a $5 cover and a shuttle will be provided for off-site parking. Music starts at 7:00 p.m.
PAY AT THE DOOR!
- Saturday, June 23rd, 7:00 p.m.
Music in the GardenMunsinger Gardens
Enjoy some beautiful scenery and wonderful music Sunday afternoon. The Munsinger Clemens Botanical Society is holding another Music in the Gardens event featuring the group Monday Night Jazz. The band preforms a wide variety of jazz, swing and R&B flavored pop to keep the family entertained. The show starts at 3:00 p.m. near the River banks and is free to attend. There will also be root beer floats available for $1.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Sunday, June 24th, 3:00 p.m.
PowderfingerPioneer Place
Minnesota's premier Neil Young Tribute Band is making a spot in St. Cloud Friday. Powderfinger has been together for over 10 years playing all the hits of every Neil Young fan loves and adores. It's truly great musical experience. Tickets for the show are $22 in advance and $25 at the door. Show starts at 7:30 p.m.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Friday, June 22nd, 7:30 p.m.