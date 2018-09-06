The Weekender: Rock the Prairie, The Passing Zone and More!
ST. CLOUD — There is a lot of fun things happening in St. Cloud this weekend. You can see the arts and crafts on display in Rice, drop your kids off at Tween Night at AirMaxx, rock out in Albany at the Rock the Prairie event, see some juggling in St. Joseph and get up close to some cool trucks at the Touch the Truck event in St. Cloud. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
Arts and Craft ShowRice
You'll see lots of people walking the streets of Rice this weekend. The 22nd Annual Arts and Craft Show takes place Saturday at the Old Creamery Cafe. Over 170 vendors will be on display showcasing their work. Come out and check out all the arts and crafts or find yourself your next home decor piece. The event is free to attend and runs from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Saturday, September 8th, 8:00 a.m.
- 2
Tween NightSt. Cloud
With your kids cooped up in school, you may need them to let off a little steam. AirMaxx trampoline park in St. Cloud has a great way to have your kids meet new friends and have a good time. The place is holding a "Tween Night" for kids 11-15 to play for two hours of fun. For $15 you kids can run, jump and bounce their socks off, while burning off a little excess energy. The fun runs from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Friday.
PAY AT THE DOOR!
- Friday, September 7th, 7:00 p.m.
- 3
Rock the PrairieAlbany
Albany will be rocking this weekend with the 3rd Annual Rock the Prairie Event. This year's headliner is Hairball. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. with the band Blimp taking stage at 5:30 p.m., Devon Worley at 7:00 p.m. and Hairball taking stage at 9:00 p.m. Ticket for the event are $35 at the gate. There is also camping available for $75. It's a show you won't want to miss.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Saturday, September 8th, 4:30 p.m.
- 4
The Passing ZoneSt. Joseph
Witt, comedy and juggling will be on display in St. Joseph this weekend. John Wee and Owen Morse will have you at the edge-of-your-seat with their juggling show. Winners of 18 gold medals from the International Jugglers Association and holders of five Guinness world records, this show will keep your attention from start to finish. The show will be held in the Escher Auditorium at the College of St. Benedict's. Tickets are $32, $29 for seniors, $25 for staff and $15 for youth. The show begins at 7:30 p.m.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Friday, September 7th, 7:30 p.m.
- 5
Touch the TruckSt. Cloud
Check out some cool trucks up close and in person this weekend. The St. Cloud Figure Skating Club and Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Central Minnesota are holding a Touch the Truck fundraiser Friday. Bring your family and interact will all kinds of trucks, semis, tractors and more. There will even be a bounce house for the kids. Tickets are $4 for adults, $2 for kids and kids 2 and under are free. The event runs from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the MAC parking lot.
TICKETS at Big Brothers Big Sisters, Minser Chiropractic
- Friday, September 7th, 4:00 p.m.