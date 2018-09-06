The Weekender: Rock the Prairie, The Passing Zone and More!

4

Witt, comedy and juggling will be on display in St. Joseph this weekend. John Wee and Owen Morse will have you at the edge-of-your-seat with their juggling show. Winners of 18 gold medals from the International Jugglers Association and holders of five Guinness world records, this show will keep your attention from start to finish. The show will be held in the Escher Auditorium at the College of St. Benedict's. Tickets are $32, $29 for seniors, $25 for staff and $15 for youth. The show begins at 7:30 p.m.

- Friday, September 7th, 7:30 p.m.