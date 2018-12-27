The Weekender: Rock & Roll Xmas, Deuces Wild, and More!
ST. CLOUD — Ring in the new year with lots of fun family friendly events happening this weekend around central Minnesota. Rock out to Christmas songs at the Rock & Roll Xmas Spectacular, party New Year's Eve with Collective Unconscious or Deuces Wild, go for a candlelight hike in Little Falls, or simply take the kids ice skating in Sauk Rapids. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
Rock & Roll Xmas SpectacularSt. Cloud
Enjoy your favorite holiday classics in a rocking new way. Rock & Roll Xmas is a spectacular holiday show with an all-star cast of rocking musicians. You'll hear classics like Silent Night, God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen, Jingle Bells and many more with a rock and roll edge to them! Ticket for the show start at $30 and are going fast. Show times are Thursday through Saturday.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Thursday, December 27th, 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, December 28th, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, December 29th, 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
- 2
Collective UnconsciousSt. Cloud
Ring in the new year at Pioneer Place with an evening of great music, dancing, party favors and more. Collective Unconscious will pack the house with their own blend of original music as well as great covers. Tickets for the show are $28. The party starts at 7:30 p.m. Monday night.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Monday, December 31st, 7:30 p.m.
- 3
Deuces Wild Dueling PianosSt. Cloud
Laugh, clap, sing and dance along with two Masters of Comedy. Deuces Wild Dueling Pianos will celebrate with you as you ring in the new year. The iconic duo are back at the Paramount Theatre for the fifth straight year of song, hilarity and unmatched impromptu wit. This is a show you won't want to miss. Tickets for the show start at $28 and you can catch them at one of their two shows, 7:00 p.m. or 10:00 p.m. on New Year's Eve.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Monday, December 31st, 7:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.
- 4
Candlelight Snowshoe HikeLittle Falls
Spend New Year’s Eve under the stars and exploring trails in Little Falls by candlelight. The Charles Lindbergh Museum is holding their annual hike which include luminaries along trails connecting their two history museums. Guests can drop in at any time from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and hike whatever distance is comfortable. Snowshoes are welcome if conditions allow. Both museums will be open with free admission for guests to warm up and grab a refreshment.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Monday, December 31st, 5:00 p.m.
- 5
Open SkatingSauk Rapids
Grab the family and go ice skating in Sauk Rapids this weekend. Sports Arena East is holding Open Skating Sunday from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for kids and children 4 and under are free with a paid adult. Kids under 13 must be accompanied by an adult (however adults don't have to skate).
PAY AT THE DOOR!
- Sunday, December 30th, 3:00 p.m.