The Weekender: Rock for Alzheimer’s, Millstream Art Fair, Oktoberfest, and More!

Make your way to Pioneer Place this weekend for the final performance of It's A Disaster. This dark comedy features eight friends who meet for a couple's brunch where the hosts intend to announce their divorce, which spirals to the other couples to spill their relationship problems. While in the house something happens causing the power to go out and thoughts of the end of the world take over. Tickets for the show are just $24 and it's recommended that kids 13 and under not see the show. Performances run Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m.