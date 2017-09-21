The Weekender: Rock for Alzheimer’s, Millstream Art Fair, Oktoberfest, and More!
ST. CLOUD — There are some fun and exciting things to do around Central Minnesota this weekend for you and your family. You can check out the Rock for Alzheimer's concert in St. Joseph, visit the Millstream Arts Fair, catch a play at Pioneer Place, drink a beer at Beaver Island Brewing's Oktoberfest or enjoy a hockey game by watching the Granite City Lumberjacks. Read more in The Weekender!
Rock for Alzheimer'sSt. Joseph
Music for a cause will be taking place Saturday in St. Joseph. Several music groups will be performing for the Rock for Alzheimer's event at Bad Habit Brewing. The event was created by Jeff and Tommy Vee and the Linn Family to help raise money and awareness for the disease. The Vee's father, music legend Bobby Vee, was diagnosed with the disease in 2011 and passed away in 2016. The event will take place at 1:00 p.m. following the St. Cloud Walk to End Alzheimer's. Musical acts will include Slip Twister, Collective Unconscious, Walter's Wheelhouse and the Killer Vees. There will also be food vendors, a kid's area and of course beer. Admission is a free-will donation.
FREE WILL ADMISSION
- Saturday, September 23rd, 2:00 p.m.
Millstream Arts FestivalSt. Joseph
Art and music lovers will be making their way to St. Joseph this weekend for the annual Millstream Arts Festival. This outdoor art show creates a festive environment with a wide variety, visual arts, literature, poetry, music, dance, food and more. There is even fun for the kids. The festival is put on by a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the arts so the event is free to attend. It will be held Sunday from 11:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Main Street in downtown St. Joseph.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Sunday, September 24th, 11:00 a.m.
It's A DisasterSt. Cloud
Make your way to Pioneer Place this weekend for the final performance of It's A Disaster. This dark comedy features eight friends who meet for a couple's brunch where the hosts intend to announce their divorce, which spirals to the other couples to spill their relationship problems. While in the house something happens causing the power to go out and thoughts of the end of the world take over. Tickets for the show are just $24 and it's recommended that kids 13 and under not see the show. Performances run Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m.
- Thursday, September 21st, 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, September 22nd, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, September 23rd, 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, September 24th, 2:00 p.m.
OktoberfestBeaver Island Brewing Company
Head out to Beaver Island Brewing Company this weekend for a little German food and of course beer! Beaver Island is holding their third annual Oktoberfest Saturday in the back parking lot. The day consists of games, food, live music and beer. Tickets are just $14 in advance or $20 at the gate and not only include entry but a commemorative glass with your first beer free. The fun runs from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Saturday, September 23rd, 2:00 p.m.
Granite City LumberjacksSauk Rapids
Hockey season is here and you can get your fix out in Sauk Rapids this weekend. The Granite City Lumberjacks have two home games this weekend at Sports Arena East. The team will face the New Ulm Steel on Friday and the Alexandria Blizzard on Saturday. The Lumberjacks are 1-0 to start the season. Drop of the puck is at 7:30 p.m. for both nights and you can get discounted tickets for the game by going to the Value Connection. Tickets are $8 ($6 through VC) for adults or $6 ($4 through VC) for students.
- Friday, September 22nd, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, September 23rd, 7:30 p.m.