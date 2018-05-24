The Weekender: River Expedition, Led Zepplin Tribute and More!

Take the family out for a day at the zoo in Brainerd. Safari North Wildlife Park is open for the season. You will see zebra's, emu's, water buffalo's and more! Your kids could even have a chance to ride a camel or feed a giraffe. It's a day your kids will not forget. Tickets for the park are $15 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under. You can even save a few bucks by going to get your tickets at the Value Connection. The park opens at 9:00 a.m. and closes at 6:00 p.m. each day.