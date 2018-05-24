The Weekender: River Expedition, Led Zepplin Tribute and More!
ST. CLOUD — There is plenty of fun things to do around central Minnesota this Memorial Day weekend. Take a ride down the Mississippi River in a canoe, hear the songs of Waylon Jennings at Rollies, visit the animals at the Safari North Wildlife Park, enjoy some live music in Waite Park and hear a Led Zepplin Tribute band in St. Joseph. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
River Hopper ExpeditionSt. Cloud
Clear Waters Outfitting and Beaver Island Brewing Co. are teaming up to create a fun adventure on the Mississippi River. The River Hopper Expedition IPA Series is a four-part series that includes a scenic canoe trip down the Mississippi River where paddlers will be able to explore & float through the famed Beaver Islands, learning about the history and significance of the area. When the tour is done you can make your way to the Beaver Island tap room where you can sample an experimental IPA, get a tour and enjoy a brat dinner. Tickets are $55 and trips start at 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. Saturday.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Saturday, May 26, 1:00 p.m. & 2:00 p.m.
- 2
Waylon Tribute ShowRollies
Rollies is holding their annual Memorial Day Weekend tribute show. The show will feature the songs of Waylon Jennings played by the Pullstart Diesel Band. This music is something you will just want to get up and start dancing too. No cover charge show head down for a good time full of great country music. Show starts at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Sunday, May 27th, 6:00 p.m.
- 3
Safari North Wildlife ParkBrainerd
Take the family out for a day at the zoo in Brainerd. Safari North Wildlife Park is open for the season. You will see zebra's, emu's, water buffalo's and more! Your kids could even have a chance to ride a camel or feed a giraffe. It's a day your kids will not forget. Tickets for the park are $15 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under. You can even save a few bucks by going to get your tickets at the Value Connection. The park opens at 9:00 a.m. and closes at 6:00 p.m. each day.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Park Opens Each Day at 9:00 a.m.
- 4
Memorial Weekend BashWaite Park
Celebrate the Memorial Day weekend out in Waite Park Sunday. Friend Bar and Restaurant is holding an outdoor music event feature live music from 58 Street Band and Switch. Music starts at 4:00 p.m. outside under the tents. There is no cover charge however the event does switch to 21 plus at 9:00 p.m. Bring your friends for a great time.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Sunday, May 27th, 4:00 p.m.
- 5
BLIMPSt. Joseph
Enjoy the music of Led Zepplin this weekend. Blimp is a locally grown tribute band and will be performing at Milk and Honey Ciders. Tickets are just $5 and can be found at the door. The show is fun for all ages. A shuttle will be provided for all off-site parking. The fun starts at 7:00 p.m. and will run until 10:00 p.m.
TICKET AT THE DOOR!
- Saturday, May 26th, 7:00 p.m.