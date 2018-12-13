The Weekender: Rhythmic Circus, Ceremony of Carols and More!
ST. CLOUD — Get into the holiday spirit this weekend throughout central Minnesota. Check out a Rhythmic Circus at the Paramount Theatre, The Doo Wop project providing their unique sound in downtown St. Cloud, hear many carols with the Ceremony of Carols at St. Mary's Cathedral or "Christmas is Forever" with the Crusade Choir, and enjoy a sleigh ride in Sartell. Read more in The Weekender!
Rhythmic CircusSt. Cloud
It won't be a silent night at the Paramount Theatre Thursday night. You and your family can enjoy a wildly-imaginative performance of Rhythmic Circus: The Holiday Shuffle. Four world-renowned hoofers and a swingin’ seven-piece band inject the signature Rhythmic Circus style of rapid-fire tap into upbeat holiday classics. Tickets for the show $28 for general admission and $20 for kids 17 and under. Show starts at 7:30 p.m.
- Thursday, December 13th, 7:30 p.m.
The Doo Wop ProjectSt. Cloud
Celebrate the holidays in a unique musical way. The Doo Wop Project is coming to the Paramount Theatre Friday. Described as 3 parts Jersey Boys, 2 parts Motown these five charismatic Broadway stars tear it up, with music, dancing and showmanship not found with any other group in the world! They really make the classic Doo Wop songs of the 50's come alive again with a fresh sound. Tickets for the show are $28 for adults and $18 for kids 17 and under. Check out one of two performances Friday at 1:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, December 14th, 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
A Ceremony of CarolsSt. Cloud
One of central Minnesota's most beloved holiday traditions comes back to St. Mary's Cathedral this weekend. A Ceremony of Carols returns to St. Cloud with the performance of the St. John's Boy Choir, the Heavenly Metal Handbells of Salem Lutheran Church and a special Alumni Chorus. Tickets are $18 in advance or $20 at the door. Doors will open 30 minutes prior to the concert and the show will start Saturday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. then with a special candlelight concert at 8:00 p.m.
- Saturday, December 15th, 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.
Horse Drawn Trolley RidesSartell
Take a sleigh ride with the family and see the Christmas lights around Sartell. The County Lights Festival is holding family night with includes a Horse Drawn Trolley Ride around the lighted path. From 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Saturday enjoy hot chocolate, Girl Scout Cookies, bonfires and holiday music at no cost.
- Saturday, December 15th, 5:00 p.m.
Christmas is ForeverSt. Cloud
Get into the Christmas spirit and sing along with the Crusade Choir with their annual Christmas Concert this weekend. From Friday through Sunday you can hear the sounds of "Christmas is Forever" at First Presbyterian Church of St. Cloud. The group is a non-denominational outreach choir that is comprised of members from the St.Cloud Area churches. The concert runs Friday, Saturday from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Sunday from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Friday, December 14th, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, December 15th, 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, December 16th, 2:00 p.m.