Celebrate the holidays in a unique musical way. The Doo Wop Project is coming to the Paramount Theatre Friday. Described as 3 parts Jersey Boys, 2 parts Motown these five charismatic Broadway stars tear it up, with music, dancing and showmanship not found with any other group in the world! They really make the classic Doo Wop songs of the 50's come alive again with a fresh sound. Tickets for the show are $28 for adults and $18 for kids 17 and under. Check out one of two performances Friday at 1:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m.

- Friday, December 14th, 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.