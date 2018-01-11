The Weekender: Prince Tribute, Night of the Stars and More!
ST. CLOUD — There is a full list of activities to go check out this weekend throughout Central Minnesota. Enjoy sound country music out at Rollie's with the Shane Martin Band, be apart of an interactive play put on by GREAT Theatre, listen to some local talent by students of District 742, sing to your favorite Prince song with a tribute band at Pioneer Place and feel the luck of the Irish at Olde Brick House with a performance by the Mill Creek Irish Band. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
Shane MartinRollie's
Feel a little bit country out at Rollie's this weekend with a performance of the Shane Martin band. The Albertville singer songwriter brings is a mix of country, pop, and rock with a whole lot of fun. The group always presents a high energy good show to get the crowd dancing and singing along. Martin's even opened up for a number of national country acts. So bring your dancing shows and a friend and get ready for a great Saturday night. Event is free.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Saturday, January 13th, 9:00 p.m.
- 2
L.E.A.F. Night of the StarsParamount Theatre
Come witness some outstanding talent from students of District 742. The annual LEAF Night of the Stars Variety Show is this weekend at the Paramount Theatre. This marks a new date and time for the annual performace. The show also doubles as a fundraiser as all proceeds go to the LEAF Endowment fund to support local education for students in grades K-12. You will have two chances to catch the show both Friday and Saturday night. Tickets are $16 for adults and $6 for students. Show begins at 7:00 p.m.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Friday, January 12th, 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday, January 13th, 7:00 p.m.
- 3
The Nine Who Dared: Courage at Little RockWaite Park
A unique interactive drama comes to Waite Park this weekend. The folks at GREAT Theatre are putting together a thought-provoking theatre experience built around the Civil Rights Movement. The Nine Who Dared takes place in 1957, three years after segregation ended, and one student fights back after months of torment. The audience even plays a big role becoming the citizens of Little Rock, Arkansas during a town hall meeting. Tickets for this show are $34 for adults and $22 for students. Tickets can be found at the Paramount Theatre, however the performance will be put on at the Helgeson Learning Lab Theatre, at GREAT Theatre's headquarters in Waite Park. Shows run Friday through Sunday.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Friday, January 12th, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, January 13th, 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, January 14th, 2:00 p.m.
- 4
Chase and Ovation: The Music of PrincePioneer Place
One of the premier Prince Tribute bands will be in Central Minnesota this weekend. Chase and Ovation is an amazing, high-energy show full of all your favorite Prince songs. The band has been traveling the U.S. performing the Minnesota Native's music, even before the icon's death. Tickets for the show are $29 in advance and $32 at the door. Music begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Friday, January 12th, 7:30 p.m.
- 5
Mill Creek Irish Band
Feel a little Irish Thursday at the Olde Brick House with some great Irish music. Mill Creek Irish plays a lively set of Irish jigs and reels you can't help but tap your toes too. And while you're there enjoy some traditional Irish food as well. The music runs from 7:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. right in the heart of downtown St. Cloud. Event is free.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Thursday, January 11th, 7:00 p.m.