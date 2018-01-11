The Weekender: Prince Tribute, Night of the Stars and More!

3

A unique interactive drama comes to Waite Park this weekend. The folks at GREAT Theatre are putting together a thought-provoking theatre experience built around the Civil Rights Movement. The Nine Who Dared takes place in 1957, three years after segregation ended, and one student fights back after months of torment. The audience even plays a big role becoming the citizens of Little Rock, Arkansas during a town hall meeting. Tickets for this show are $34 for adults and $22 for students. Tickets can be found at the Paramount Theatre, however the performance will be put on at the Helgeson Learning Lab Theatre, at GREAT Theatre's headquarters in Waite Park. Shows run Friday through Sunday.

CLICK HERE for ticket information!

- Friday, January 12th, 7:30 p.m.



- Saturday, January 13th, 7:30 p.m.



- Sunday, January 14th, 2:00 p.m.