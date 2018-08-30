The Weekender: Mudfest, Anderson Daniels and More!

2

One of central Minnesota's coolest #D shoots is back again this weekend. Powder Ridge in Kimball is hosting their 4th Annual #D Shoot. There will be 50 targets to shoot spread out on the grounds. Entry fees are $35 for adults, $20 for youth 17 and under. If you want to try the course again it would be an additional $15 for adults and $10 for youth. The 3D shoot runs from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

PAY AT THE EVENT!

- Saturday, September 1st, 8:00 a.m.

- Sunday, September 2nd, 8:00 a.m.

- Monday, September 3rd, 8:00 a.m.