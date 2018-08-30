The Weekender: Mudfest, Anderson Daniels and More!
ST. CLOUD — Get out and have some fun this Labor Day weekend, and there is plenty to see and do around central Minnesota. Make your way out to Sauk Rapids for Rollies August Car Show or to see country singer Anderson Daniels perform at Molitors, do some archery out at Powder Ridge, get muddy at Mudfest and watch a movie in style at the Long Prairie Drive-In. Read more in The Weekender!
Anderson DanielsSauk Rapids
A local country music artist will be performing in Sauk Rapids Friday. Anderson Daniels is a Champlin native, who has a passion for country music. He recorded his first studio project at 22 and released his EP "Heartland" this past May. He has been touring the Upper Midwest and will bring his show to Molitor's Quarry. There is no cover and the music begins at 6:30 p.m.
NO COVER CHARGE!
- Friday, August 31st, 6:30 p.m.
Powder Ridge 3D ShootKimball
One of central Minnesota's coolest #D shoots is back again this weekend. Powder Ridge in Kimball is hosting their 4th Annual #D Shoot. There will be 50 targets to shoot spread out on the grounds. Entry fees are $35 for adults, $20 for youth 17 and under. If you want to try the course again it would be an additional $15 for adults and $10 for youth. The 3D shoot runs from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
PAY AT THE EVENT!
- Saturday, September 1st, 8:00 a.m.
- Sunday, September 2nd, 8:00 a.m.
- Monday, September 3rd, 8:00 a.m.
MudfestHillman
Trucks, fun and a whole lot of mud await you this weekend in Hillman for Mudfest 2018. Around 3,000 people attend the annual event for just the day or the whole weekend. Throughout the weekend people try their best to take their vehicle through a mud pit, or take their shot at the obstacle course. Tickets are $60 per person for camping through the weekend or $20 for a day pass. Day passes are sold out for Friday. The event runs Friday through Monday starting at 8:00 a.m.
TICKETS AT THE GATE!
- Friday, August 31st, 8:00 a.m.
- Saturday, September 1st, 8:00 a.m.
- Sunday, September 2nd, 8:00 a.m.
- Monday, September 3rd, 8:00 a.m.
Back to the 50'sLong Prairie
Spend your Labor Day weekend outdoors with the family watching a movie under the stars. The Long Prairie Drive In is holding their Back to the 50's event. Grab your Blue Suede Shoes, Poodle Skirts and have some fun with special features of Grease and Ferris Bueller's Day Off. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Friday through Monday. Grease will air at 8:00 p.m. and Ferris Bueller at 10:00 p.m. Tickets are $7 for adults, $3 for kids 11-6 and kids 5 and under are free.
TICKETS AT THE GATE!
- Friday, August 31st, 6:30 p.m.
- Saturday, September 1st, 6:30 p.m.
- Sunday, September 2nd, 6:30 p.m.
- Monday, September 3rd, 6:30 p.m.
Rollies Car ShowSauk Rapids
Check out some classic cars in Sauk Rapids Thursday. Rollies is holding their month summer car show. Spend some time touring the parking lot and talk with the owners about their cars. The event is free to attend. It runs from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Thursday, August 30th, 5:00 p.m.