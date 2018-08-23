The Weekender: Minnesota State Fair, Library Lawn Party and More!
ST. CLOUD — Even with summer coming to an end there is lots to do throughout central Minnesota. You can check out the Minnesota State Fair, talk a walk with the District 742 walk/run picnic, visit the Woodstock Show in Milaca, enjoy some live music at St. Peter's church and celebrate the start of the school year at SCSU with the library lawn party. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
Minnesota State FairFalcon Heights
The Get Minnesota Get Together kicks off for another year Thursday. The two week event has everything from live entertainment, a variety of new foods, new attractions and many more. Tickets are $14 for adults, $12 for seniors and kids 12 to 5 and kids 5 and under are free! The Minnesota State Fair runs through Labor Day.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Thursday, August 23rd, 6:00 a.m.
- 2
Go Far Together Walk/Run Picnic and Community Resource FairSt. Cloud
Get out and walk with other members of the District 742 community this weekend. The district is holding their 2nd Annual Go Far Together Run/Wak. Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. and the run/walk begins at 9:00 a.m. There is no cost to participate, but you need to register in advance or at the event. Free food and drinks will follow the walk. District 742 will also be hosting a community Resource Fair to help new families learn about the various community programs and resources.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Saturday, August 25th, 8:30 a.m.
- 3
Woodstock "It's All About the Wood" ShowMilaca
See the work of local crafters and carvers this weekend in Milaca. The Hairy Mosquito Trading Company is holding their annual "Woodstock" Show. The event features projects made by local artists along with demos, competitions, and a woodcarving championship. The event is free to attend. It runs Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sunday.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Saturday, August 15th, 10:00 a.m.
- 4
Outdoor Concert at St. Peter'sSt. Cloud
Get out and enjoy a night of music, food and fun this weekend in St. Cloud. St. Peter's Art and Soul Group is holding an outdoor concert Saturday night. The evening includes a food, beer and wine, cake walk, kids games and live music by the Full Deck Band. The meal is just $3 and the music is free. The event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at St. Peter's Catholic Church at 930 31st Avenue.
EVENT IS FREE
- Saturday, August 25th, 5:30 p.m.
- 5
Library Lawn PartySt. Cloud
Kick off the start of the school year on the right foot with a party at St. Cloud State University. SCSU Student Health Services is holding their Library Lawn Party Sunday. The event includes food, games, music, prizes and more! The event is free to attend and runs from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Miller Center South lawn. The party is open to everyone.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Sunday, August 26th, 11:00 a.m.