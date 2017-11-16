The Weekender: Made In Minnesota, Drinking Habits 2, and More!
ST. CLOUD — There is so much fun happening around Central Minnesota this week for you to check out. You can learn more about Minnesota made products at the Made In Minnesota Expo, sing along with Justin McGuinn (Ploof) at Pioneer Place, enjoy a dinner and a show at the Great Blue Heron with Drinking Habits 2, listen to some classical music at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, and ladies head downtown for a night out at Copper Pony. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
Made In MinnesotaRiver's Edge Convention Center
Get an early start to your Christmas shopping with several home made products this weekend. The annual Made in Minnesota Expo is back for another year Saturday. The expo features businesses who are based out of Minnesota or who make their products here in the state. Vendors will be set up to sell their products, provide samples and just give you ideas for presents under the tree. The event is free to attend and runs from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Saturday, November 18th, 10:00 a.m.
- 2
Justin McGuinn (Ploof)Pioneer Place
Local musician Justin McGuinn (Ploof) is returning to the Pionner Place stage since signing his national record deal. Pioneer Place is holding a CD release party and concert to celebrate his hard work. The show will feature longs of songs from his new album as well as a few other favorites. Tickets are just $15 in advance and $18 at the door. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Saturday, November 18th, 7:30 p.m.
- 3
Drinking Habits 2Cold Spring
The Sisters of Perpetual Sewing are back at it again. When they learn the orphanage where Paul and Kate grew up is in peril and the sisters are pitching in. The group puts on a play to help raise money, however things don't go a smooth as they hoped with a few bumps in the road. Tickets are $40 which includes dinner. Show times start at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Great Blue Heron.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Thursday, November 16th, 5:30 p.m.
- Friday, November 17th, 5:30 p.m.
- Saturday, November 18th, 5:30 p.m.
- 4
Bach to BroadwayBethlehem Lutheran Church
Enjoy an entertaining and educational concert featuring the best classical and Broadway choruses of all time. The Legacy Chorale will be holding a concert called "Bach to Broadway" at Bethlehem Lutheran Church Sunday. Concert attendees will discover ageless music, great songs and a chorus that never goes out of style. Tickets are $12 in advance (can be found at all Liberty Bank Branches and Bridge of Harmony Guitar Store) or at the door for $15. The performance starts at 4:00 p.m.
TICKETS AT THE DOOR!
- Sunday, November 19th, 4:00 p.m.
- 5
Copper Pony Ladies Night OutDowntown St. Cloud
Grab you mothers, sisters, daughters and friends and head to Copper Pony in downtown St. Cloud Thursday for their first ever Ladies Night Out. The evening will consist of shopping, wine, giveaways, music, and Tarot Card readings. It's a great way to start your Christmas shopping. Plus bring your receipt to the Pickled Loon and receive 10% off your food bill. The fun runs from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and is free to attend.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Thursday, November 16th, 6:00 p.m.