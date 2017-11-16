The Weekender: Made In Minnesota, Drinking Habits 2, and More!

1

Get an early start to your Christmas shopping with several home made products this weekend. The annual Made in Minnesota Expo is back for another year Saturday. The expo features businesses who are based out of Minnesota or who make their products here in the state. Vendors will be set up to sell their products, provide samples and just give you ideas for presents under the tree. The event is free to attend and runs from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

EVENT IS FREE!

- Saturday, November 18th, 10:00 a.m.