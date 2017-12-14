The Weekender: Laughing All The Way, George Maurer and More!
ST. CLOUD — Get into the holiday spirit this weekend in central Minnesota with many fun filled Christmas themed activities. You can catch the performance of A Don't Hug Me Christmas Carol at Paramount Theatre, share some laughs with comedian Jason Schommer, join the crew at KLAF for Laughing All The Way at Pioneer Place, listen to the St. John's Boy's Choir at St. Mary's Cathedral, and enjoy the sounds of George Maurer. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
A Don't Hug Me Christmas CarolParamount Theatre
Enjoy a holiday classic with a Minnesota twist to it on the Paramount Theatre stage this weekend. A Don't Hug Me Christmas Carol takes us to Christmas Eve up north in Bunyan Bay, Minnesota where a bar owner gets in an argument with his wife and tells her he’s skipping Christmas. While venting his frustrations through snowmobiling he falls through the ice and goes into a coma, where he is visited by a folk legend. Tickets for the show are just $22 and going fast. Show times run Thursday through Sunday.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Thursday, December 14th, 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, December 15th, 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, December 16th, 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, December 17th, 3:00 p.m.
- 2
Ha-Ha-Ha-lidaysLittle Falls
Enjoy some laughs this holiday season with local comedian Jason Schommer. Schommer will be performing and all-new special called Happy Ha-Ha-Ha-lidays Thursday at the Great River Arts Center in downtown Little Falls. WJON's Kelly Cordes will also be performing some Christmas music before the show. Tickets for the show are just $12. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the show starts at 7:00 p.m.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Thursday, December 14th, 7:00 p.m.
- 3
Laughing All the WayPioneer Place
The gang from KLAF is back for another hilarious holiday musical. Laughing all the Way is a holiday classic to Pioneer Place that are about about to get strange as a few people discover the old theatre they are performing in has a past and some strange visitors. Tickets for the show are just $28 and the show runs Thursday through Sunday.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Thursday, December 14th, 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, December 15th, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, December 16th, 4:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, December 17th, 2:00 p.m.
- 4
A Ceremony of CarolsSt. Cloud
The voices of the St. John's Boy's Choir will ring out through St. Mary's Cathedral Saturday. The choir will team up with the Minnesota Dance Ensemble and the choir orchestra to put on a beautiful arrangement of holiday sounds to enjoy. You can catch the show at one of their two performances starting at 2:00 p.m. or 8:00 p.m. Tickets for the show are $18.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Saturday, December 16th, 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.
- 5
George Maurer Jazz GroupParamount Theatre
George and his ruffians have been performing their Christmas Show at the Paramount Theater for TWENTY YEARS!
George Maurer and his band are coming back to the Paramount Theatre for their annual holiday show. Maurer first performed on this stage 20 year ago and has come back every year for this holiday concert. It's a show that will make this Christmas season special. Tickets for the show are just $21 and the performance starts at 7:30 p.m. Monday night.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Monday, December 18th, 7:30 p.m.