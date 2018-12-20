The Weekender: Laughing All the Way, Diamond Rio, and More!
ST. CLOUD — Whether you're entertaining family or looking to get out of the house this Christmas weekend there is a lot of great fun family events throughout central Minnesota. Hear legendary country music group Diamond Rio, share some laughs at Pioneer Place with Laughing All the Way, make some holiday crafts in Monticello, share Christmas in the Barn, and hear the talents of local musician Michael Shynes. Read more in The Weekender!
Diamond RioSt. Cloud
Grammy Award-winning country music legends Diamond Rio are bringing their holiday show to the Paramount this weekend. The group formed in 1989 an has had many number one hits over the years. They were also the first country music group in history to reach Number 1 with a debut single. Tickets for the show start at $39 and are going fast. The group will take center stage at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.
- Saturday, December 22nd, 1:30 p.m.
Laughing All the WaySt. Cloud
A traditional holiday musical comedy show returns to Pioneer Place Theatre this weekend. Laughing All the Way IX: A New Hope, follows the story of the lovable Paddy O'Hanahan, who after his sabbatical, returns to KLAF TV to find the annual Christmas show has no host. Share in the laughs and the talent of local actors, musicians and crew. Tickets for the show start at $25 and the performance runs Laughing All the Way runs Thursday and Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 4:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m.
- Thursday, December 20th, 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, December 21st, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, December 22nd, 4:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, December 23rd, 2:00 p.m.
Christmas in the BarnCold Spring
Spend Christmas in a unique and simple way that may end up being an annual tradition. “Christmas in the Barn” is a special family-friendly service in an old barn, with a narration of the Christmas story, traditional hymns, hay bales, and hot apple cider! You'll have an opportunity to check out one of two services, Sunday and Monday both at 7:00 p.m. It's free to attend but you are advise to dress warm.
- Sunday, December 23rd, 7:00 p.m.
- Monday, December 24th, 7:00 p.m.
Christmas Make and TakeMonticello
Take your kids for a fun night of arts and crafts in Monticello Thursday night. The Monticello Library is holding a Christmas family project. Kids ages 5-12 will get to make some crafts while the parents enjoy some great music. There will even be hot chocolate and ciders. The event runs from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and you're asked to register in advance.
- Thursday, December 20th, 5:00 p.m.
Michael ShynesSt. Cloud
A Little Falls musician quickly making a name for himself will be performing at Beaver Island Brewing Company Thursday. Michael Shynes has worked to become one of the most sought after performers and songwriters in the Midwest. His recent claim to fame is his performance in Poland where he has achieved a following for some cover band work he did. You can catch him performing starting at 7:00 p.m.
- Thursday, December 20th, 7:00 p.m.