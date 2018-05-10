The Weekender: Kingston Trio, Minnesota Brewery Run, and More!
ST. CLOUD — You will not have trouble finding something to do with your family and friends around central Minnesota this weekend. Check out the Kingston Trio and the Minnesota Center Chorale at Paramount Theatre, bring the kids to Sauk Rapids to decorate cakes, hear the songs of Rod Stewart at Pioneer Place and get a run and enjoy a beer at the Minnesota Brewery Running series. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
Kingston TrioParamount Theatre
The legacy continues for a popular folk music group. The Kingston Trio has been around for a while, however group is being carried forward by three new members. Josh Reynolds, son of the founding member of the group, and his two friends Mike Marvin and Tim Gorelangton, have re-captured the original trio magic. You can have two chances to catch this performance taking place at Paramount Theatre on Friday. Tickets are between $20-$24 for the 1:30 p.m. or 7:00 p.m. shows.
- Friday, May 11th, 1:30 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.
- 2
Minnesota Center ChoraleParamount Theatre
Award-winning author Douglas Wood joins the Minnesota Center Chorale in a musical retelling of a popular children's book. Old Turtle is a story about putting aside your differences and to seek harmony with each other and our planet. Tickets for the show are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors, $5 for students/children and kids 12 and under are free. The performance starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
- Saturday, May 12th, 7:30 p.m.
- 3
Kids Cake DecoratingSauk Rapids
Let you kids get creative this weekend just in time for Mother's Day. Mixin' It Up Bakery is holding a cake decorating event for kids. This special come & go event will provide you with a 6" mini cake to frost and decorate and then take home! Cost is $10 per cake and there is no age limit on the child. You are asked to RSVP by Thursday by clicking on the event on facebook. It starts at 10:00 a.m. Saturday in downtown Sauk Rapids.
CLICK HERE to register!
- Saturday, May 12th, 10:00 a.m.
- 4
The Music of Rod StewartPioneer Place
The classic songs of Rod Stewart will be playing on the Pioneer Place theater Friday night. Mick Sterling will be using his vocal talents along with a great band of guitars, sax, and keyboards for a night of classic Rod Stewart music you can't miss. Ticket's for the show are $28 in advance and $31 at the door. Show starts at 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, May 11th, 7:30 p.m.
- 5
Beaver Island Brewing Co Beer RunBeaver Island Brewing Company
Get out and run with a great group of people and celebrate your accomplishment with a cool refreshing beer afterwards. The Minnesota Brewery Running series is back again this weekend at Beaver Island Brewing Company. The 5K run starts and ends at the brewery and is all about being active, having fun and giving back to the community. All participants receive a free craft brew and get to take home a collectors pint glass or seasonal swag item from the Brewery Running Series. Your registration also earns you an invitation to stick around and enjoy the day’s entertainment: live music, food offerings, local vendors, and fun so sign up today! The run starts at 11:00 a.m. and it's $30 to attend with a portion of the proceeds going to local non-profits.
CLICK HERE to register!
- Saturday, May 12th, 11:00 a.m.