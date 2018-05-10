The Weekender: Kingston Trio, Minnesota Brewery Run, and More!

Get out and run with a great group of people and celebrate your accomplishment with a cool refreshing beer afterwards. The Minnesota Brewery Running series is back again this weekend at Beaver Island Brewing Company. The 5K run starts and ends at the brewery and is all about being active, having fun and giving back to the community. All participants receive a free craft brew and get to take home a collectors pint glass or seasonal swag item from the Brewery Running Series. Your registration also earns you an invitation to stick around and enjoy the day’s entertainment: live music, food offerings, local vendors, and fun so sign up today! The run starts at 11:00 a.m. and it's $30 to attend with a portion of the proceeds going to local non-profits.