The Weekender: Kaki King, Millstream Arts Festival, and More!

Join in for an afternoon of family fun in Sartell this weekend. The Sartell Youth Hockey Association is holding a double elimination bean bag tournament at Bernick's Arena Saturday. Registration is $50 per team. Along with the tournament there is several free kids activities including bounce houses, face painting, dunk tank and more. There will also be a beer garden and concession stand. The fun starts at 11:00 a.m.

- Saturday, September 29th, 11:00 a.m.