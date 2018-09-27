The Weekender: Kaki King, Millstream Arts Festival, and More!
ST. CLOUD — You can find something for everyone in your family to see and do this weekend throughout central Minnesota. Check out the illuminate masterpiece of Kaki King at St. Johns, rock out at Rocktoberfest in St. Joseph, enjoy some Bouja at Rollies, check out the Millstream Arts Festival, and play some bean bags/games in Sartell. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
Kaki KingSt. John's
A luminous groundbreaking concert comes to St. Joseph this weekend. Composer and guitarist Kaki King made a name for herself by taking instrumental work combined with waves of color and designs that will have the audience amazed. It's a show unlike what you have seen before. You can see "The Neck is a Bridge to the Body" show at the Stephen B. Humphrey Theater on the campus of St. John's University. Tickets are $27 for general admission, $24 for seniors, $15 for students. Show starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Friday, September 28th, 7:30 p.m.
- 2
RocktoberfestSt. Joseph
Celebrate your German heritage in St. Joseph this weekend. “Rocktoberfest” is an event filled with dancing, games, authentic Bavarian food and Oktoberfest style beer. Early general admission tickets are $15 and includes food and drink tickets, entrance into the music and beer hall event. VIP tickets are $100. The event starts at 5:00 p.m. at the St. Joseph Catholic School.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Saturday, September 29th, 5:00 p.m.
- 3
Bags, Beer and BounceSartell
Join in for an afternoon of family fun in Sartell this weekend. The Sartell Youth Hockey Association is holding a double elimination bean bag tournament at Bernick's Arena Saturday. Registration is $50 per team. Along with the tournament there is several free kids activities including bounce houses, face painting, dunk tank and more. There will also be a beer garden and concession stand. The fun starts at 11:00 a.m.
CLICK HERE for more information!
- Saturday, September 29th, 11:00 a.m.
- 4
Millstream Arts FestivalSt. Joseph
The annual Millstream Arts Festival returns to St. Joseph this weekend. This is the 11th year of the festival that takes place in downtown St. Joseph. The festival brings together local artists who specialize in pottery, jewelry, painting, wood working and more. There will even be music by several local bands including the CSB/SJU Jazz Ensemble. Admission is free but you are asked to bring a non-perishable food donation for the St. Joseph Food Shelf. The fun runs from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Sunday, September 30th, 11:00 a.m.
- 5
Bouja Harvest FestSauk Rapids
The time for bouja is back again. Rollies is holding a Bouja Harvest Fest in Sauk Rapids this weekend. Each person can get two bowls for $10 for adults, $5 for kids 10-5 and kids 4 and under are free. There will be free kids games, booze wheel raffle, dessert sale and live auction. There will also be live music from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The event starts at noon. Tickets for the event can be bought from one of the Lions Clubs or at the door.
TICKETS AT THE DOOR!
- Sunday, September 30th, 12:00 p.m.