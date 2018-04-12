The Weekender: Hairball, Heartbreakers, Peter Mayer and More!

2

Have a night out with one of the best rock and roll tribute bands in the area this weekend. Hairball is coming to Sartell for their Hairball Rocks Sartell concert at Bernick's Arena. Hairball has been rocking stages for many years making sure rock and roll never dies. Before the show begins you can enjoy the musical sounds of another local band the Mallrats. Tickets for the show are $20 in advance and $30 at the door. Tickets can be picked up at Westside Liquor, Blue Line Sports Bar, Bernicks Arena or online. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. and show starts at 8:00 p.m. This is a 21 plus show.

CLICK HERE for ticket information!

- Saturday, April 14th, 7:00 p.m.