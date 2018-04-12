The Weekender: Hairball, Heartbreakers, Peter Mayer and More!
ST. CLOUD — There will be plenty to do around central Minnesota this weekend. You can rock out to Hairball in Sartell, check out the debut show from Walter's Wheelhouse at Pioneer Place, laugh with comedian Bill Engvall at Grand Casino, enjoy some folk music performed by Peter Mayer and see Great Theatre's version of Beauty and the Beast. Read more in The Weekender!
HeartbreakersPioneer Place
A new show is coming to Pioneer Place this weekend. Minnesota’s own Walter’s Wheelhouse will debut with an amazing show Saturday called Heartbreakers: Love Lost…or Never Quite Found. Janelle Kendal and Dan Witte will bring sounds from Pat Benatar, Joan Jett, The Band Perry and many others. From rock to country they play it call so make your way downtown for a night to remember. Ticket's are $22 in advance and $25 at the door. Showtime starts at 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, April 14th, 7:30 p.m.
Hairball Rocks Sartell!Bernick's Arena
Have a night out with one of the best rock and roll tribute bands in the area this weekend. Hairball is coming to Sartell for their Hairball Rocks Sartell concert at Bernick's Arena. Hairball has been rocking stages for many years making sure rock and roll never dies. Before the show begins you can enjoy the musical sounds of another local band the Mallrats. Tickets for the show are $20 in advance and $30 at the door. Tickets can be picked up at Westside Liquor, Blue Line Sports Bar, Bernicks Arena or online. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. and show starts at 8:00 p.m. This is a 21 plus show.
- Saturday, April 14th, 7:00 p.m.
Bill EngvallGrand Casino
Comedian Bill Engvall is making his way back to Minnesota for another comedy tour. Engvall launched into stardom as a member of the Blue Collar Comedy group, along with Jeff Foxworthy, Ron White, and Larry the Cable Guy. He has starred in his own sitcom, host game shows and was even on Dancing with the Stars. His hilarious show is one you won't want to miss. Tickets range between $35-$45 and are going fast. He will perform at Grand Casino Mille Lacs at 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Saturday.
- Saturday, April 14th, 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.
Peter MayerBo Diddley's
You can enjoy some folk music at Bo Diddley's Friday night. Peter Mayer is a singer/songwriter who has been playing since he was in high school. He started performing full-time in 1995 and has been playing shows from Minnesota to Texas, New England to California. You can catch his show starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are just $25 and you can call to reserve your ticket at 252-9475.
- Friday, April 13th, 7:30 p.m.
Beauty and the BeastParamount Theatre
You're invited to be GREAT Theatre's guest this weekend at the Paramount Theatre with their production of Beauty and the Beast. It's a tale as old as time about a young girl who warms the heart of a prince, cursed to be a beast due to his lack of compassion towards others. You can catch this enchanted musical performance Friday at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are just $18 for students and $28 for adults.