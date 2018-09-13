The Weekender: Grape Stomp, Wailin’ Jennys, and More!
ST. CLOUD — There is much to see and do around central Minnesota this weekend. Put your feet to work at the grape stomp at Millner Heritage Winery, hear the vocals of the Wailin' Jennys in St. Joseph, check out the Albany Pioneer Days, sing along with GREAT Theatres performance of My Fair Lady, and check out some cool cars and eat some ribs in St. Stephen. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
Hungarian Harvest Festival & Grape StompKimball
Get out for a fun family event happening in Kimball this weekend. The Millner Heritage Winery is holding their 5th Annual Hungarian Harvest Festival and Grape Stomp Saturday. The event includes live music, food, games, winery tours, wine tastings, petting zoo and more! You can also put your feet to work stomping out grape juice. The event starts at 11:00 a.m. and is free to attend.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Saturday, September 15th, 11:00 a.m.
- 2
The Wailin' JennysSt. Joseph
A trio of stunning voices will be singing in St. Joseph this weekend. The Wailin' Jennys is a blend of acoustic vocal harmonies grounded in deep folk and Americana roots. Their collection on songs include everything from Tom Petty, Emmylou Harris and Dolly Parton. Tickets for the show run $30 for general admission, $27 for seniors, $15 for youth. The performance starts at 7:30 p.m. inside Escher Auditorium.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Saturday, September 15th, 7:30 p.m.
- 3
Albany Pioneer DaysAlbany
Pioneer Days 2018 is back this weekend. The 44th annual show features something for everyone including tractor parade, blacksmith shop, and threshing demonstrations. This year will also feature Oliver and Hart-Parr tractors and machinery. Gates open at 7:00 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $10 per day and kids 12 and under are free.
TICKETS AT THE GATE!
- Friday, September 14th, 7:00 a.m.
- Saturday, September 15th, 7:00 a.m.
- Sunday, September 16th, 7:00 a.m.
- 4
My Fair LadyParamount Theatre
One of Broadway's most famous shows is taking center stage in the Granite City this weekend. GREAT Theatre will be performing "My Fair Lady", a story of a simple flower girl named Eliza Doolittle, who's transformed into a sophisticated lady. Tickets for the show are $36. Showtimes run Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Friday, September 14th, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, September 15th, 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, September 16th, 2:00 p.m.
- 5
Car Show and Rib FestSt. Stephen
Show off or see some classic cars and eat your weight in ribs this weekend in St. Stephen. Trobec’s Bar is holding their 17th Annual award-Winning Rib fest & Car Show Thursday. The car show is free to enter and the plaques will be awarded to the best in show. Food and drink specials available. The fun starts at 4:00 p.m. and run until 8:00 p.m.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Thursday, September 13th, 4:00 p.m.