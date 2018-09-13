The Weekender: Grape Stomp, Wailin’ Jennys, and More!

3

Pioneer Days 2018 is back this weekend. The 44th annual show features something for everyone including tractor parade, blacksmith shop, and threshing demonstrations. This year will also feature Oliver and Hart-Parr tractors and machinery. Gates open at 7:00 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $10 per day and kids 12 and under are free.

TICKETS AT THE GATE!

- Friday, September 14th, 7:00 a.m.

- Saturday, September 15th, 7:00 a.m.

- Sunday, September 16th, 7:00 a.m.