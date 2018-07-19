The Weekender: Fifth Avenue Live, Movie Under the Stars and More!

3

Join the crew from Fitzharris crew for an overnight kayaking experience down the Sauk River. A Night on the Sauk River is a trip designed to show everyone the possibilities of a great camping experience not too far from home. A Shuttle will bring you from the store to Cold Spring where you will kayak to Rockville County Park to stay the night, then continue the next morning to Miller landing, just west of St. Cloud. You are asked to bring your own kayak but if you don't you can rent one for $25 but need to call in advance. The bus will leave at 3:00 p.m. Saturday.

CALL STORE FOR RENTALS!

- Saturday, July 21st, 3:00 p.m.