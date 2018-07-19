The Weekender: Fifth Avenue Live, Movie Under the Stars and More!
ST. CLOUD — There is lots of family related fun happening around central Minnesota this weekend. Join the party downtown with 5th Avenue Live concert series, catch a movie under the stars at Whitney Park, kayak down the Sauk River, share a laugh at the musical comedy Young Frankenstein, and put your skills to the test with a Park Escape adventure. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
Fifth Avenue LiveSt. CloudGrab the family for a fun outdoor concert in downtown St. Cloud. The Fifth Avenue Live concert series kicks off Thursday featuring Gregory James and the Honeybadgers. Tickets are just $5 per person to get in and there will be food and drinks available to buy. The fun runs from 5:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. along 5th Avenue.Tickets at the gate!- Thursday, July 19th, 5:00 p.m.
- 2
Movie Under the StarsSt. Cloud
Grab a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy a movie under the stars Friday night. The St. Cloud Parks and Recreation is holding their monthly movie night at Whitney Park. This months featured film is Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The movie is free to view and there will be snacks available to buy. The film will start at dusk, and should it rain the event will be moved to the main gym at the Whitney Recreation Center.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Friday, July 20th, 7:30 p.m.
- 3
A Night on the Sauk RiverCold Spring
Join the crew from Fitzharris crew for an overnight kayaking experience down the Sauk River. A Night on the Sauk River is a trip designed to show everyone the possibilities of a great camping experience not too far from home. A Shuttle will bring you from the store to Cold Spring where you will kayak to Rockville County Park to stay the night, then continue the next morning to Miller landing, just west of St. Cloud. You are asked to bring your own kayak but if you don't you can rent one for $25 but need to call in advance. The bus will leave at 3:00 p.m. Saturday.
CALL STORE FOR RENTALS!
- Saturday, July 21st, 3:00 p.m.
- 4
Young FrankensteinPioneer Place
From music to monsters, the Curtain Call Community Theatre will have you laughing with the comedy performance of Young Frankenstein. This musical comedy is an adaptation of the legendary Mel Brooks film. The story is about the grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein, who as much as he tries to deny it, finds himself in the shoes of his mad scientist ancestors. Tickets for the show are $24 for adults and $21 for students and seniors. Show starts at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Thursday, July 19th, 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, July 20th, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, July 21st, 7:30 p.m.
- 5
Park EscapeKraemer Lake
Check out a new twist on the popular escape room experience. The HIKEhoppers are holding several Park Escape's this week out at Kraemer Lake. Engage in the physical adventure game with family and friends and put your skills to the test to see if you have what it takes to escape. Tickets are $25 per person. The fun goes Thursday and Friday at 4:00 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday at 11:00 a.m.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Thursday, July 19th, 4:00 p.m.
- Friday, July 20th, 4:00 p.m.
- Saturday, July 21st, 11:00 a.m.
- Sunday, July 22nd, 11:00 a.m.