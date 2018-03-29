The Weekender: Easter Egg Hunt, Justin Ploof and More!
ST. CLOUD — There is plenty of Easter related things happening in central Minnesota this weekend your family will enjoy. You can go on an Easter egg hunt at the St. Cloud Country Club, check out the musical comedy Spelling Bee at Pioneer Place, see Justin Ploof and the Throwbacks, see how they make Maple Syrup at Wildwood Ranch, and see the Easter Bunny in Sauk Rapids. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
Easter Egg HuntSt. Cloud Country Club
Grab the kids and head out to the St. Cloud Country Club to meet the Easter Bunny and search for eggs. The club is holding their annual Easter egg hunt for kids 1-12 years old. Egg hunts will be split up into three age groups (1-4, 5-8, 9-12). All eggs can be turned in for a goodie bag and a special prize will be given to the finder of the "Golden Egg". A lunch buffet will be available to buy after. If you want to join the hunt you're asked to make reservations by calling 320-253-1331. Event is 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday.
CALL TO RESERVED YOUR SPOT
- Saturday, March 31st, 11:00 a.m.
- 2
Saturday Night LivePioneer Place
A show paying homage to the greatest bands to perform on Saturday Night Live will be playing at Pioneer Place this weekend. Justin Ploof and the Throwbacks will be playing an amazing set list from songs played during the show's 43 year history. Tickets for the show are $28 in advance and $30 at the door. Show runs Thursday through Saturday.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Thursday, March 29th, 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, March 30th, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, March 31st, 7:30 p.m.
- 3
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling BeePioneer Place
A group of misfit tweens are looking to become this year’s county spelling champ.This goofy yet heartwarming musical is a partnership between Pioneer Place and the SCSU School of the Arts. Laugh and spell along with this amazing cast of students and community members this Thursday through Sunday. The show is for ages 13 and up. Tickets are $28 for general admission and $24 for students and seniors. Shows are Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Thursday, March 29th, 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, March 30th, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, March 31st, 7:30 p.m.
- 4
Maple Syrup Open HouseKraemer Lake-Wildwood County Park
If you're a fan of maple syrup you can see how it's made out in St. Joseph. Wildwood Ranch is holding an open house Saturday to tour their operations. You can get guided tours to see how the day-to-day operations are done, tour the sugar shack and help collect the sap. The event is free to attend but dress accordingly as activities will be outside. The event runs from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The operations are located off of County Road 51 at 29709 Kipper Road.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Saturday, March 31st, 1:00 p.m.
- 5
16th Annual EggstravaganzaSauk Rapids
Take the family for an egg-citing time in Sauk Rapids this weekend. Sauk Rapids-Rice Community Education is holding their 16th Annual Eggstravaganza. Activities include an Easter egg dig, egg dying, face painting, crafts, bingo and more! The Easter Bunny will also make an appearance. Cost is just $1 per person. The event goes from 10:00 a.m. to noon Saturday.
PAY AT THE DOOR!
- Saturday, March 31st, 10:00 a.m.