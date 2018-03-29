The Weekender: Easter Egg Hunt, Justin Ploof and More!

Grab the kids and head out to the St. Cloud Country Club to meet the Easter Bunny and search for eggs. The club is holding their annual Easter egg hunt for kids 1-12 years old. Egg hunts will be split up into three age groups (1-4, 5-8, 9-12). All eggs can be turned in for a goodie bag and a special prize will be given to the finder of the "Golden Egg". A lunch buffet will be available to buy after. If you want to join the hunt you're asked to make reservations by calling 320-253-1331. Event is 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday.