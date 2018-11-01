The Weekender: Dan Zanes Trio, Frankenstein and More!

4

Apollo students will showcase their musical talents Thursday night. The school is holding their Fall Orchestra concert. Come and listen to the hard work students have been practicing since the start of the school year. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. and the performance begins at 7:30 p.m. The concert will take place inside the auditorium at Apollo High School. Admission is free however donations are accepted which will go towards a scholarship fund.

EVENT IS FREE!

- Thursday, November 1st, 7:00 p.m.