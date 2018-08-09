The Weekender: Dairy Daughters, Harmonious Wail and More!
ST. CLOUD — You will have a hard time not finding something to do this weekend around central Minnesota. Catch Great Northern Theatre's show Annie the Musical, see a movie under the stars, music by Harmonious Wail and the Dairy Daughters, and enjoy some fun and games at the Morrison County Fair. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
Annie the MusicalCold Spring
You won't have to wait for "tomorrow" to see this musical performance take center stage. Great Northern Theatre Company is performing Annie the Musical at Rocori High School this weekend. The show is about everyone's favorite redheaded orphan girl Annie, who finds her way out of the orphanage to live with the most powerful man in New York. Tickets are $19 for adults, $15 for seniors and $12 for children. Show times are Thursday through Saturday at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Thursday, August 9th, 7:00 p.m.
- Friday, August 10th, 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday, August 11th, 7:00 p.m.
- Sunday, August 12th, 2:00 p.m.
- 2
Under the Stars Movie SeriesSt. Cloud
Grab your blanket and lawn chair and head to Whitney Park Friday. The Under the Stars movie series wraps up for the summer with the showing of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle! Seating will take place at 8:00 p.m. with the film beginning at 8:30 p.m. The event is free, however there will be snacks available to buy. Should it rain the movie will be moved inside to the Whitney Recreation Center gym.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Friday, August 10th, 8:00 p.m.
- 3
Harmonious WailSt. Cloud
With over 30 years of touring around the world, Harmonious Wail will be bringing their talents to central Minnesota. The group uses wit and humor along with the sounds of mandolins to create an epic and unique musical journey. Tickets for the show are just $18. The performance takes place on the Paramount Theatre stage at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Saturday, August 11th, 7:30 p.m.
- 4
Dairy DaughtersSt. Joseph
A Nashville-based music group with a Minnesota connection is holding a concert this weekend at a local ciderhouse. The Dairy Daughters are a guitar and fiddle country duo spearheaded by Shelby Dressel and Minnesota-native Megan Gertken. Their sound reflects their roots and influences of George Strait, Patty Loveless and more. Tickets for the show are just $10. The music begins at 6:30 p.m.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Saturday, August 11th, 6:30 p.m.
- 5
Morrison County FairLittle Falls
Rides, food and fun await you this weekend in Little Falls. The Morrison County Fair is back for another year. A perfect way to spend the day with family and friends. Free music and entertainment daily. Parking is $3 per day or $5 for all three days. Grandstand events are $10 for adults and $5 for kids 10 and under. Gates open at noon Thursday.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Thursday, August 9th, 12:00 p.m.