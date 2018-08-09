The Weekender: Dairy Daughters, Harmonious Wail and More!

1

You won't have to wait for "tomorrow" to see this musical performance take center stage. Great Northern Theatre Company is performing Annie the Musical at Rocori High School this weekend. The show is about everyone's favorite redheaded orphan girl Annie, who finds her way out of the orphanage to live with the most powerful man in New York. Tickets are $19 for adults, $15 for seniors and $12 for children. Show times are Thursday through Saturday at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

- Thursday, August 9th, 7:00 p.m.

- Friday, August 10th, 7:00 p.m.

- Saturday, August 11th, 7:00 p.m.

- Sunday, August 12th, 2:00 p.m.