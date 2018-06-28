The Weekender: Craig Kargas, BlackHawk, and More!
ST. CLOUD — Do something new every day this weekend that you can find right here in central Minnesota this weekend. You can see the skills of illusionist Craig Kargas, rock out with country duo BlackHawk in Sauk Rapids, nerd out with St. Cloud Comic Con, take the kids for a movie at Marcus Theatres, and go for bike ride along the Mississippi River. Read more in The Weekender!
Craig Kargas: Mentalist and IllusionistParamount TheatrePrepared to be amazed at Paramount Theatre this weekend. Craig Karges is returning to St. Cloud to capture audiences with his illusions. Karges is a global phenomenon who has traveled all over the world. His show will dazzle the eye and captivate the mind with floating tables, mind reading and so much more. You will have to chances to watch this show Thursday at 1:30 p.m. and again at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $18 for either show.- Thursday, June 28th, 1:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.
BlackhawkSauk Rapids
Country music will be in full swing this weekend out in Sauk Rapids. Rollie's is bringing back BlackHawk for another summer show. The duo has sold more than 7-million albums and still draws a large crowd with their electrifying performances. Doors open at 4:00 Saturday with the opening band starting at 6:00 p.m. and BlackHawk taking the stage at 9:00 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance by phone or $30 at the gate.
TICKETS AT THE GATE!
- Saturday, June 30th, 4:00 p.m.
St. Cloud Comic ConSt. Cloud
Anime, crafts, Dungeons and Dragons and more will be at the St. Cloud Library this weekend. The library is hosting St. Cloud Comic Con Saturday. You can play a number of card games, play some trivia, talk to artists, win prizes and more. Costumes are also encouraged. The fun starts at 11:00 a.m. and goes until 4:00 p.m. Admission is free to all who attend.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Saturday, June 30th, 11:00 a.m.
Kids Dream Summer Film SeriesWaite Park
Take the kids to a movie this weekend, the whole family will enjoy. Marcus Theatres is holding their annual Kids Dream Summer Film Series where a special movie is shown every weekend. This weekends featured film is Wonder. Tickets are just $3 and the films go from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, Monday and Wednesday's.
- Sunday, July 1st, 10:00 a.m.
A Night on the MississippiSt. Cloud
Hope on your bike and take a mini adventure along the Mississippi River. Fitzharris is holding a easy 10-15 mile bike ride out to Mississippi River County Park, enjoy a night under the starts then bike back the next morning. It's a great way to see central Minnesota outside of a car. You're asked to bring everything you need to spend the night. The ride starts at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the back parking lot and will back around noon on Sunday. Call the shop with bike, gear, camping concerns or questions.
CALL FOR QUESTIONS!
- Saturday, June 30th, 5:30 p.m.