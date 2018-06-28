The Weekender: Craig Kargas, BlackHawk, and More!

(Photo: Paramount Theatre)

ST. CLOUD — Do something new every day this weekend that you can find right here in central Minnesota this weekend. You can see the skills of illusionist Craig Kargas, rock out with country duo BlackHawk in Sauk Rapids, nerd out with St. Cloud Comic Con, take the kids for a movie at Marcus Theatres, and go for bike ride along the Mississippi River. Read more in The Weekender!

  • 1

    Craig Kargas: Mentalist and Illusionist

    Paramount Theatre
    Prepared to be amazed at Paramount Theatre this weekend. Craig Karges is returning to St. Cloud to capture audiences with his illusions. Karges is a global phenomenon who has traveled all over the world. His show will dazzle the eye and captivate the mind with floating tables, mind reading and so much more. You will have to chances to watch this show Thursday at 1:30 p.m. and again at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $18 for either show.
    CLICK HERE for ticket information!
    - Thursday, June 28th, 1:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.
    (Photo: Paramount Theatre)
  • 2

    Blackhawk

    Sauk Rapids

    Country music will be in full swing this weekend out in Sauk Rapids. Rollie's is bringing back BlackHawk for another summer show. The duo has sold more than 7-million albums and still draws a large crowd with their electrifying performances. Doors open at 4:00 Saturday with the opening band starting at 6:00 p.m. and BlackHawk taking the stage at 9:00 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance by phone or $30 at the gate.

    TICKETS AT THE GATE!

    - Saturday, June 30th, 4:00 p.m.

     

    (Photo: Blackhawk Official Website)
  • 3

    St. Cloud Comic Con

    St. Cloud

    Anime, crafts, Dungeons and Dragons and more will be at the St. Cloud Library this weekend. The library is hosting St. Cloud Comic Con Saturday. You can play a number of card games, play some trivia, talk to artists, win prizes and more. Costumes are also encouraged. The fun starts at 11:00 a.m. and goes until 4:00 p.m. Admission is free to all who attend.

    EVENT IS FREE!

    - Saturday, June 30th, 11:00 a.m.

     

    Liz Ramanand
  • 4

    Kids Dream Summer Film Series

    Waite Park

    Take the kids to a movie this weekend, the whole family will enjoy. Marcus Theatres is holding their annual Kids Dream Summer Film Series where a special movie is shown every weekend. This weekends featured film is Wonder. Tickets are just $3 and the films go from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, Monday and Wednesday's.

    CLICK HERE for ticket information!

    - Sunday, July 1st, 10:00 a.m.

    (Alex Svejkovsky, WJON)
  • 5

    A Night on the Mississippi

    St. Cloud

    Hope on your bike and take a mini adventure along the Mississippi River. Fitzharris is holding a easy 10-15 mile bike ride out to Mississippi River County Park, enjoy a night under the starts then bike back the next morning. It's a great way to see central Minnesota outside of a car. You're asked to bring everything you need to spend the night. The ride starts at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the back parking lot and will back around noon on Sunday. Call the shop with bike, gear, camping concerns or questions.

    CALL FOR QUESTIONS!

    - Saturday, June 30th, 5:30 p.m.

    Thinkstock
Filed Under: blackhawk, Craig Kargas, marcus theatres, Night on the Mississippi, St. Cloud Comic Con, The Weekender
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top