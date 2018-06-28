The Weekender: Craig Kargas, BlackHawk, and More!

Prepared to be amazed at Paramount Theatre this weekend. Craig Karges is returning to St. Cloud to capture audiences with his illusions. Karges is a global phenomenon who has traveled all over the world. His show will dazzle the eye and captivate the mind with floating tables, mind reading and so much more. You will have to chances to watch this show Thursday at 1:30 p.m. and again at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $18 for either show.