The Weekender: Constantine Maroulis, John McCutcheon, Alexander Sandor and More!
ST. CLOUD — Get out and enjoy all the fun things happening in Central Minnesota this weekend. You can take in the Autumn Moon Festival with Constantine Maroulis, enjoy the folk music of John McCutcheon, hear some ragtime music with Alexander Sandor, sing along to the songs of Billy Joel at Pioneer Place, and hit the ice with the Granite City Lumberjacks. Read more in The Weekender!
Constantine MaroulisParamount Theatre
A former American Idol contestant headlines this weekend's Autumn Moon fundraiser. The Paramount Theatre will host Constantine Maroulis Friday night. Maroulis is best known for his TONY-nominated role in Rock of Ages and starred in Jekyll and Hyde on Broadway. This year’s theme is A Night in New York and is the 14th season of the Autumn Moon event. Tickets for the show range between $75-$85 and are limited. A pre-show reception starts at 6:00 p.m. with the main feature starting at 8:00 p.m.
- Friday, September 29th, 8:00 p.m.
John McCutcheonEscher Auditorium
A master instrumentalist, singer, songwriter, and author, is coming to the College of St. Benedict's this weekend. John McCutcheon is folk musician who has recorded 36 albums and earned six Grammy nominations for his work. For this performance, he’ll be collaborating with the CSB/SJU Orchestra and Chamber Choir for a show that blends generations and genres with a locally beloved artist. McCutcheon is also a graduate of St. John's University. Tickets for the show start at $28. The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Escher Auditorium.
- Saturday, September 30th, 7:30 p.m.
Ragtime 101 with Alexander SandorParamount Theatre
A veteran of ragtime festivals across the country, will share his knowledge at the Paramount Theatre this weekend. Alexander Sandor grew up with ragtime when his father would set him under the piano while practicing Scott Joplin. In 2016 he performed, with the Lake Superior Chamber Orchestra, and the U.S. premiere of Leo Smit’s Concerto. The show is free to attend however you are asked to bring a free will offering and to call ahead to reserve your seat. The show begins at 3:00 p.m. Sunday.
- Sunday, October 1st, 3:00 p.m.
Justin Ploof and the Throwbacks with Greg JorgensonPioneer Place
Several local musicians will be bringing the music of Billy Joel to St. Cloud this weekend. Justin Ploof & the Throwbacks and Greg Jorgenson will be performing the classic Joel hits from the 1977 album "The Stranger." Songs include Piano Man, My Life, She's Always A Woman and more. Tickets for this show are $24 in advance and $27 at the door. The two night performance starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday night.
- Friday, September 29th, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, September 30th, 7:30 p.m.
Granite City LumberjacksSauk Rapids
Head out to Sauk Rapids and take in some hockey action Friday night. The Granite City Lumberjacks are wrapping up the month with another home game against Breezy Point. The Lumberjacks are 3-0 in the early part of the season. Tickets are just $8 but you can get them for less by going to the Value Connection. Drop of the puck is set for 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, September 29th, 7:30 p.m.