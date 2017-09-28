The Weekender: Constantine Maroulis, John McCutcheon, Alexander Sandor and More!

3

A veteran of ragtime festivals across the country, will share his knowledge at the Paramount Theatre this weekend. Alexander Sandor grew up with ragtime when his father would set him under the piano while practicing Scott Joplin. In 2016 he performed, with the Lake Superior Chamber Orchestra, and the U.S. premiere of Leo Smit’s Concerto. The show is free to attend however you are asked to bring a free will offering and to call ahead to reserve your seat. The show begins at 3:00 p.m. Sunday.

EVENT IS FREE!

- Sunday, October 1st, 3:00 p.m.