The Weekender: Collin Raye, Slap Happy Comedy, and More!
ST. CLOUD — From laughter to music there is a lot happening in central Minnesota you and your family can enjoy. Take your family to the Slap Happy Comedy show, see country music artist Collin Raye, watch the St. John's Boys Choir, listen to the Buffalo Community Orchestra and listen to some local musicians with the Tech High School Music Concert. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
Slap Happy ComedyHope Church
Grab your family and friends for a fun night out this weekend in St. Cloud. Hope Church is holding a free community event call Big Night Out! The night includes, games, a Waffle Bar supper and a Slap Happy Improv Comedy Show. The event is free to attend but call ahead to reserve your free ticket as they will go fast. The fun begins at 6:15 p.m. with the Waffle Bar and the comedy starts at 7:00 p.m. Saturday.
FOR TICKETS CALL 320-257-4673
- Saturday, March 3rd, 6:15 p.m.
- 2
Collin RayeParamount TheatreCountry Music artist Collin Raye will be performing in downtown St. Cloud starting Thursday. Raye is one of the true hit makers of the 1990's with 24 top ten records, 16 #1 hits and a 10 time male vocalist of the year nominee. Raye will be at the Paramount Theatre for two shows -- Thursday at 1:30 p.m. and Friday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the Friday night show are limited but plenty of seats remaining Thursday. Tickets range between $25-$38 depending on seats.CLICK HERE for ticket information!- Thursday, March 1st, 1:30 p.m.
- Friday, March 2nd, 7:30 p.m.
- 3
MaterworksSt. John's University
The St. John's Boys' Choir will be putting their voices to work for another wonderful show this weekend. Materworks is a composition of works from the Renaissance to the 20th Century. The performance will be inside the Great Hall at the campus of St. John's University. Tickets are just $18 in advance and $20 at the door. Show begins Sunday at 7:30 p.m.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Sunday, March 4th, 7:30 p.m.
- 4
Bounce Back with BCOBuffalo High School
The Buffalo Community Orchestra is holding a special performance this weekend. The concert is a partnership with the Bounce Back Project to promote health through happiness focusing on music with a mental health theme developed by local health providers. A conductor chat will kick off the show at 6:30 p.m. with the concert beginning at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Ticket for the show are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and free for kids 17 and younger.
TICKETS AT THE DOOR!
- Saturday, March 3rd, 6:30 p.m.
- 5
Tech High School Music ShowcaseParamount Theatre
Tech’s top three music ensembles will be performing at the Paramount Theatre this weekend. The Concert Choir, Symphony Orchestra and Wind Ensemble will present a variety of musical student talent. The show has been called one of the favorite concerts of the year. The concert is free to attend. Performance starts at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Monday, March 5th, 7:30 p.m.