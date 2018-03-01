The Weekender: Collin Raye, Slap Happy Comedy, and More!

2

Country Music artist Collin Raye will be performing in downtown St. Cloud starting Thursday. Raye is one of the true hit makers of the 1990's with 24 top ten records, 16 #1 hits and a 10 time male vocalist of the year nominee. Raye will be at the Paramount Theatre for two shows -- Thursday at 1:30 p.m. and Friday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the Friday night show are limited but plenty of seats remaining Thursday. Tickets range between $25-$38 depending on seats.

- Thursday, March 1st, 1:30 p.m.



- Friday, March 2nd, 7:30 p.m.