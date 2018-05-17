The Weekender: Cold Spring Maennerchor, Singing Saints and More!
ST. CLOUD — Get out and enjoy yourself this weekend with several fun things you can do around central Minnesota this weekend. You can listen to the Cold Spring Maennerchor perform, check out the St. Cloud Singing Saints and guests, share some laughs at the Stand Up for Stigma comedy show, hear the musical talents of the Rolston String Quartet and check out arts and crafts in Clearwater. Read more in The Weekender!
Cold Spring MaennerchorCold Spring
The Cold Spring Maennerchor has been singing for over 75 years and will share their gift again this weekend. The group will be holding their Spring concert at St. Boniface Church in Cold Spring. Their concert is titled From Pirates to Saints and Everything In Between. Tickets for the show are $10 per person. The singing begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
- Saturday, May 19th, 7:30 p.m.
St. Cloud Singing SaintsParamount Theatre
A St. Cloud singing group is holding their annual Spring concert Saturday. The St. Cloud Singing Saints will be taking center stage at the Paramount Theatre this weekend. The group will be joined by two great bands including the a cappella quartet Vocality and the Benson Family Singers. It's a show that will capture the audience and fill your ears with song. Tickets for the show are just $18. Performance starts at 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, May 19th, 7:30 p.m.
Stand Up for StigmaRed Carpet
The Beautiful Mind Project is hosting their 3rd Annual Stand Up To Stigma Fundraiser this Saturday. The night consists of free food and music, auction items and stand up comedy with national act Tommy Ryman. The fundraiser is to help fund educational outreach, college scholarships, and the Urgent Care for Mental Health program. Tickets for the event are just $25. It starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Red Carpet in downtown St. Cloud.
- Saturday, May 19th, 5:30 p.m.
Rolston String QuartetSt. Cloud
The Rolston String Quartet is making a stop in St. Cloud this weekend. The group was formed back in 2013 and is named after a Canadian violinist. Their music is mainly made up of violins and cello. Tickets for the show are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and $5 for students. The show will start at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Atonement Lutheran Church.
- Saturday, May 19th, 7:30 p.m.
Clearwater Craft & Vendor EventClearwater
Spring craft sale season is in full swing and you can see hundreds of items for sale in Clearwater this weekend. Over 25 Crafters, Artist's, Homemade Wooden Decor, Hand Made Items, Jewelry, and more will be at Lions Park Pavilion Saturday for the Spring/Summer Clearwater Craft & Vendor Event. Admission is free to attend and it's open to the public, kids are encouraged to come as well. It will run from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Saturday, May 19th, 10:00 a.m.