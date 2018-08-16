The Weekender: Clearwater Rodeo, Pantowner Car Show and More!
ST. CLOUD — There is lot of fun things to do around central Minnesota this weekend you and your family will enjoy. Enjoy some music at the Fifth Avenue Live concert series, see some classic cars at the Pantowners Car Show, check out the Clearwater Rodeo, listen to some great music by the Okee Dokee Brothers, and feel the luck of the Irish with another Music in the Garden series. Read more in The Weekender!
Fifth Avenue Live ConcertSt. CloudAfter rain cancelled the what was to be the first of many month shows, Fifth Avenue Live Concert series is back again Thursday. Music features the talented groups of Walters Wheelhouse and Radio Nation. The event is just $5 per person and all ages are welcome for fun and great music. There will be wristbands for food and drinks. The event is downtown along 5th avenue starting at 5:00 p.m.TICKETS AT THE GATE!- Thursday, August 16th, 5:00 p.m.
Pantowners Car ShowSauk Rapids
One of Minnesota's largest car shows is back in central Minnesota this weekend. The 43rd Annual Pantowners Car Show will be at the Benton County Fairgrounds Sunday. See some of your favorite customs cars from the 1900s as well as new hot rods. Tickets are $7 per person, kids 15 and under are free with a paid adult. There is also free parking and shuttle service from the Sauk Rapids V.F.W. The event is rain or shine. The fun runs from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
TICKETS AT THE GATE!
- Sunday, August 19th, 7:00 a.m.
39th Annual Clearwater RodeoClearwater
Get ready to see some of the best bull riders and horse races in the state this weekend at the Clearwater Rodeo. The fun begins Friday night with the MRA Rodeo followed by the Rodeo Dance with Stone Road. There will also be Mutton Bust and Calf Ribbon Races as well as free pony rides for kids. Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 at the gate, seniors and kids 12 and under are $6 in advance and $7 at the gate,and kids 4 and under are free.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Friday, August 17th, 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday, August 18th, 4:00 p.m.
- Sunday, August 19th, 10:00 a.m.
Okee Dokee BrothersParamount Theatre
Grammy Award-winning group the Okee Dokee Brothers will be in St. Cloud this weekend. The duo have a passion for the outdoors and Americana Folk music. There musical goal is to inspire children and their parents to get outside and get creative. Tickets for the show are just $12 and are going fast. The show runs at 3:00 p.m. Saturday at the Paramount Theatre.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Saturday, August 18th, 3:00 p.m.
Music in the GardenSt. Cloud
Enjoy another wonderful Sunday afternoon with music and flowers. Music in the Garden is back again featuring the Minnesota based Irish group Ring of Kerry. The band plays a variety of Celtic instruments, including whistles, flutes, guitar, and more. Bring a lawn chair and set up down by the Gazebo. The event is free to attend and there will be root beer floats for $1 for the kids.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Sunday, August 19th, 3:00 p.m.