The Weekender: Clearwater Rodeo, Pantowner Car Show and More!

Get ready to see some of the best bull riders and horse races in the state this weekend at the Clearwater Rodeo. The fun begins Friday night with the MRA Rodeo followed by the Rodeo Dance with Stone Road. There will also be Mutton Bust and Calf Ribbon Races as well as free pony rides for kids. Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 at the gate, seniors and kids 12 and under are $6 in advance and $7 at the gate,and kids 4 and under are free.

CLICK HERE for ticket information!

- Friday, August 17th, 7:00 p.m.

- Saturday, August 18th, 4:00 p.m.

- Sunday, August 19th, 10:00 a.m.