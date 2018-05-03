The Weekender: Clay Walker, The Duttons, And More!

Platinum-selling, singer-songwriter Clay Walker will be in Minnesota this weekend. Walker will be bringing country music to Grand Casino Saturday night. He was a popular singer that rose to fame in the 1990s. He had six number one hits including "What's It to You" and "Rumor Has It." Tickets are going fast but there is still seats available if you're looking for a spur of the moment date night. Tickets range between $35-$50 depending on seats. Show starts at 6:00 p.m.