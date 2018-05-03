The Weekender: Clay Walker, The Duttons, And More!
ST. CLOUD — There is plenty of fun things going on throughout central Minnesota this weekend you and your family can enjoy. You can enjoy some dancing at the College of St. Benedict's, tap your feet to The Duttons band, share some laughs with the Veranda Variety Hour, be amazed with magician Jason Bishop, and sing along with country star Clay Walker. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
Dance Theatre of HarlemEscher Auditorium
A popular dance company is bringing their talents to the St. Cloud metro area this weekend. Dance Theatre of Harlem is a dance institution that has used the language of ballet to celebrate African American dancers and culture for the last five decades. The 16 member group performs a stunning vision for ballet that includes treasured classics, neoclassical favorites by George Balanchine and innovative contemporary works. Tickets for the show are $26 for general admission, $23 for seniors, $19 for staff, $15 for youth and $10 for students. Show starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
- Saturday, May 5th, 7:30 p.m.
- 2
The Dutton'sParamount Theatre
A Branson music group is coming to St. Cloud for a musical weekend event. The Dutton Family is a 17 member family band that has been performing for the last 31 years around the world. The group plays a variety of instruments from violins, banjos, guitars and more. Tickets for the show are between $23-$25. Shows run Thursday through Saturday at the Paramount Theatre.
- Thursday, May 3rd, 1:30 p.m.
- Friday, May 4th, 1:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday, May 5th, 7:00 p.m.
- 3
Veranda Variety HourPioneer Place
The Veranda Variety Hour is here again with a few great comedy shows. The shows not only will bring some laughs but will feature new cast members and a few special guests as well! You will see anything from live music, improv, dance and more. Tickets are just $5 at the door and no reservations are required. Shows are Friday and Saturday at 10:30 p.m.
TICKET AT THE DOOR!
- Friday, May 4th, 10:30 p.m.
- Saturday, May 5th, 10:30 p.m.
- 4
Jason BishopParamount Theatre
One of America's Hottest Illusionists is coming back to the St. Cloud metro area. Jason Bishop is a one hour, one act family performance where you will experience everything from reading your mind, or making animals appear. Bishop has done performances from Los Angels, to New York and Mexico to Sweden. You can catch one of two performances on Sunday at either 1:00 p.m. or 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $14 for adults, $12 for seniors and $6 for kids.
- Sunday, May 6th, 1:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
- 5
Clay WalkerGrand Casino Mille Lacs
Platinum-selling, singer-songwriter Clay Walker will be in Minnesota this weekend. Walker will be bringing country music to Grand Casino Saturday night. He was a popular singer that rose to fame in the 1990s. He had six number one hits including "What's It to You" and "Rumor Has It." Tickets are going fast but there is still seats available if you're looking for a spur of the moment date night. Tickets range between $35-$50 depending on seats. Show starts at 6:00 p.m.
- Saturday, May 5th, 6:00 p.m.