The Weekender: Church Basement Ladies, Kids Weekend and More!

Fans of the musical comedy series Church Basement Ladies will get to know more about the men of East Cornucopia Lutheran Church in their latest production. Rise Up O Men is the six chapter of the story that first began in 2005. As the ladies get ready for the town's 1964 Centennial Celebration, it's their husbands who have a few problems of their own to solve. Tickets for the show range between $20-$24. Show times are Thursday at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Friday at 7:30 p.m.

- Thursday, February 28th, 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

- Friday, March 1st, 7:30 p.m.