The Weekender: Brew at the Zoo, Movies in the Park and More!

Football is back in the Granite City! The Granite City Renegades are holding their home opener Friday at St. John's University. This is the 8th season for the semi-pro team. They will face the Vipers in their annual Cancer Battle game. Kick off is set for 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $10 but you can get them for $5 by going to the Value Connection. Come out and support your local football team.