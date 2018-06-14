The Weekender: Brew at the Zoo, Movies in the Park and More!
ST. CLOUD — There is lot going on around central Minnesota this weekend you and your family can enjoy. Get a taste of the Wild West in Richmond, check out the Granite City Renegades, view a movie under the stars, enjoy a brew at the Hemker Zoo, and listen to some free music in Big Lake. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
Wild West ShowRichmond
Get a taste of the old west this weekend out in Richmond. The 10th Annual Wild West Show comes back to El Rancho Manana Campground Thursday through Saturday. The fun includes entertainment, vendors, and a wild west show. There will even be live music every night with Little Texas headlining the music. Tickets are $25 per night or $50 for all three nights. Shows start at 6:30 p.m.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Thursday, June 14th, 6:30 p.m.
- Friday, June 15th, 3:00 p.m.
- Saturday, June 16th, 12:00 p.m.
- 2
Granite City RenegadesSt. John's
Football is back in the Granite City! The Granite City Renegades are holding their home opener Friday at St. John's University. This is the 8th season for the semi-pro team. They will face the Vipers in their annual Cancer Battle game. Kick off is set for 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $10 but you can get them for $5 by going to the Value Connection. Come out and support your local football team.
TICKETS AT THE GATE!
- Friday, June 15th, 7:00 p.m.
- 3
Brew at the ZooFreeport
Walk around enjoying a nice cold brew while checking out many animals. The Hemker Zoo is holding their annual Brew at the Zoo event Friday. From 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. you can sample beer and wine from many local companies while listening to live music, shopping the silent auction and enjoying the animals after hours! Tickets for the event are $30 in advance and $35 at the door for guest 21 or older. If you're under 21 regular admission is at the door.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Friday, June 15th, 6:00 p.m.
- 4
Movie in the ParkSt. Cloud
Take the family for a movie under the stars Friday at Whitney Park. Films will start at dusk and concessions will be available to buy. If it rains the movie will be moved inside Whitney Recreation Center. Bring your lawn chairs, blankets and bug spray. This weeks movie is Beauty and the Beast.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Friday, June 15th, 7:30 p.m.
- 5
Music in the ParkBig Lake
Enjoy a free outdoor concert in Big Lake Thursday. The second week of Music in the Park is tonight and features the Thrillbillies. The group brings the best in up-tempo, country dance music in a fun party like atmosphere. Music starts at 7:00 p.m. at Lakeside Park.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Thursday, June 14th, 7:00 p.m.