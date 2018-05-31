The Weekender: Brat Pack Radio, Tap Room Takeover and More!

St. Cloud's favorite roller derby team is back for another bout this weekend. The S.C.A.R. Dolls will take on the Dirty Ores at the River's Edge Convention Center at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets for the event is $10 and $13 at the door, kids 10 and under get in free. This is the final bout of the season so if you haven't seen these ladies in action get your tickets now. Proceeds will be going to local non-profits.