The Weekender: Brat Pack Radio, Tap Room Takeover and More!
ST. CLOUD — Lots of fun things to do outdoors this weekend around central Minnesota. Take in some live music with Brat Pack Radio playing in Monticello, and Diamondback playing in Clear Lake, watch the SCAR Dolls final bout of the season in St. Cloud, learn some history and have a brew in Cold Spring, and go for a hike around Kraemer Lake with a beer at the end in St. Joseph. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
Brat Pack RadioMonticello
Kick off the summer with a wonderful outdoor music concert in Monticello. Brat Pack Radio mixes top-shelf musical performances with some carnival theatrics. The show is something all members of your family can't help but sing along or dance to. The fun starts at 6:00 p.m. with the music starting at 7:00 p.m. The concert will be held at the West Bridge Park Gazebo in Monticello. Admission is free.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Thursday, May 31st, 6:00 p.m.
- 2
SCAR Dolls Roller DerbySt. Cloud
St. Cloud's favorite roller derby team is back for another bout this weekend. The S.C.A.R. Dolls will take on the Dirty Ores at the River's Edge Convention Center at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets for the event is $10 and $13 at the door, kids 10 and under get in free. This is the final bout of the season so if you haven't seen these ladies in action get your tickets now. Proceeds will be going to local non-profits.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Saturday, June 2nd, 5:30 p.m.
- 3
Tap Room TakeoverCold Spring
You can learn some history and enjoy a refreshing beer in Cold Spring Friday. The Stearns History Museum is holding their Tap Room Takeover at Third Street Brewhouse. You can enjoy music, friends, food and beer. There will also be artifacts on display highlighting the companies 144-year history. All proceeds from the event will benefit the museum. Event runs from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
CALL TO RESERVE TICKETS!
- Friday, June 1st, 4:00 p.m.
- 4
Hike and BrewSt. Joseph
Enjoy some amazing parks and establishments right in your own backyard this weekend. The HIKEhoppers and Bad Habit Brewing are teaming up for a great outdoor experience. Take a walk through Kraemer Lake and Wildwood Park then head inside for a beer at Bad Habit Brewery. This is a rain or shine event and cost just $25 to attend. Tickets can be found online. The walk starts at 6:30 p.m.
CLICK HERE for tickets information!
- Saturday, June 2nd, 6:30 p.m.
- 5
Parking Lot PartyClear Lake
It's outdoor concert season and a big party is happening this weekend in Clear Lake. The Brickyard Bar and Grill is having a huge parking lot party featuring the talents of DiamondBack. There is no cover for the show but it is for a 21 plus audience. So grab your date and dance the night away.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Saturday, June 2nd, 8:30 p.m.