The Weekender: Beach Party, Mahowalds Makin Music, and More!

One of the top fiddle and violin performers in the upper Midwest will be performing in St. Cloud this weekend. Cristina Seaborn is the featured act at Sunday's Music in the Garden series. She not only plays, but teaches and produced an instruction video for fiddling. The concert is free to attend and will be held near the Gazebo in Munsinger Gardens. There will be root beer floats for sale for $1. Music starts at 3:00 p.m.