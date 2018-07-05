The Weekender: Beach Party, Mahowalds Makin Music, and More!
ST. CLOUD — Keep your 4th of July holiday fun going well into the weekend throughout central Minnesota. Listen to a family band at Paramount Theatre, see the talents of fiddle player Cristina Seaborn, hang out with penguins at the Hemker Zoo, test your knowledge of trivia in St. Joseph, and celebrate International Day of the Co-Op. Read more in The Weekender!
Mahowalds Makin' MusicParamount Theatre
A musical family will be making a stop in St. Cloud this weekend to share their talent with central Minnesota residents. The Mahowald Makin' Music is a family friendly event bringing music from bluegrass, Broadway, sea chanties, contemporary and many more. Tickets for the show are $12 for adults and $8 for kids 17 and under. Show time starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Saturday, July 7th, 7:30 p.m.
Cristina SeabornSt. Cloud
One of the top fiddle and violin performers in the upper Midwest will be performing in St. Cloud this weekend. Cristina Seaborn is the featured act at Sunday's Music in the Garden series. She not only plays, but teaches and produced an instruction video for fiddling. The concert is free to attend and will be held near the Gazebo in Munsinger Gardens. There will be root beer floats for sale for $1. Music starts at 3:00 p.m.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Sunday, July 8th, 3:00 p.m.
Hemker Park and Zoo Beach PartyFreeport
Come party with the Penguins Friday. The Hemker Park and Zoo is holding their Summer Beach Party geared to families and enjoying summer. Throughout the day their will be giveways, games, animals and a free icy pop. Tickets are just $8 and can be bought in advance or at the door. The event runs from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Friday.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
Friday, July 6th, 10:00 a.m.
Trivia NightSt. Joseph
Grab your friends and test your knowledge with a night of trivia. Milk and Honey Ciders in St. Joseph is hosting a trivia night Thursday from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Get there early and get some wings from Lilly's Wings and if you show up late don't worry you can join at any time.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Thursday, July 5th, 7:00 p.m.
International Day of the Co-OpSt. Cloud
Enjoy games, food and much more in St. Cloud this weekend at the Good Earth Food Co-Op. Saturday is International Day of the Co-Op and the business is celebrating in a big way. Along with the activities there will also be live music a cook out and Sundaes for $1. The event runs from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. right outside the business.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Saturday, July 7th, 4:00 p.m.