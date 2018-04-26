The Weekender: Artrageous, Air Play, Comedy Show and More!

Get ready to ride the wind this weekend at the College of St. Benedict. A spectacular air show with flying umbrellas, giant kites and big balloons with amazing you and your family inside Escher Auditorium. Air Play is the wordless adventure of two siblings journey through a land of air, transforming the ordinary into objects of uncommon beauty. There will be two chances to see the show on Saturday, the first is at 11:00 a.m. and the second at 2:00 p.m. which will be structured as a sensory friendly show. Tickets are $24 for general admission, $21 for senior, $17 for faculty/staff, $15 for youth and $10 for CSB/SJU students.