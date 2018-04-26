The Weekender: Artrageous, Air Play, Comedy Show and More!
ST. CLOUD — The fun never ends around central Minnesota this weekend and there is plenty for you and your family to do. Share some laughs in Waite Park with the Fireman's Association Comedy Show, watch music come to life in color with Artrageous, see Air Play at the College of St. Benedict, enjoy a new comedy about a road trip at Pioneer Place and catch some local music at a St. Joseph coffee shop. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
Waite Park Fireman's Relief Comedy ShowWaite Park
Get ready to laugh with some comedy entertainment to help a local cause. The Waite Park Fireman's Relief Association is holding their annual Comedy Show Friday night. Comedian Adrian Washington will take center stage. A social hour will start at 7:00 p.m. with the comedy taking place at 8:00 p.m. Food and drinks will also be available to buy. Tickets $10 in advance of $15 at the door.
- Friday, April 27th, 7:00 p.m.
- 2
ArtrageousParamount Theatre
Watch music come to life in full color this weekend at the Paramount Theatre. Artrageous is an interactive music and art experience where the cast paints larger than life art in just moments to the songs we all love. It's an unique show that you won't want to miss. There will even be a blacklight part of the show. Tickets are $16 for adults, $14 for seniors, $6 for students/children. Show starts at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday.
- Sunday, April 29th, 3:00 p.m.
- 3
Air PlayEscher Auditorium
Get ready to ride the wind this weekend at the College of St. Benedict. A spectacular air show with flying umbrellas, giant kites and big balloons with amazing you and your family inside Escher Auditorium. Air Play is the wordless adventure of two siblings journey through a land of air, transforming the ordinary into objects of uncommon beauty. There will be two chances to see the show on Saturday, the first is at 11:00 a.m. and the second at 2:00 p.m. which will be structured as a sensory friendly show. Tickets are $24 for general admission, $21 for senior, $17 for faculty/staff, $15 for youth and $10 for CSB/SJU students.
- Saturday, April 28th, 11:00 a.m. & 2:00 p.m.
- 4
Leaving IowaPioneer Place
Some of the best stories come from a road trip and this weekends show at Pioneer Place is no different. Leaving Iowa is a comedy about family that centers on a middle-aged writer who returns home and decides to finally take his father’s ashes to his childhood home, as requested. But when he discovers Grandma’s house is now a grocery store, he begins traveling across Iowa in search of a proper resting place. Tickets for the show are $24 for adults and $21 for students and seniors. Showtimes are Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m.
- Thursday, April 26th, 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, April 27th, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, April 28th, 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, April 29th, 2:00 p.m.
- 5
Local Blend Memorial ConcertSt. Joseph
The Local Blend coffee shop is holding a special memorial concert for one of their friends Friday night. Brian David Gapko passed away in November after a 2-year long battle with cancer. Brian was a strong supporter of live music only missing a handful of Open Mic nights. The memorial concert will feature three of his favorite local performers, Cathy Kongloth, John Larson and MJ Bach, In-the-Round. The event is free and open to the public. Show starts at 8:00 p.m.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Friday, April 27th, 8:00 p.m.