The Weekender: Anne of Green Gables, Small Shop Crawl and More!
ST. CLOUD — Take the family for some fun this Thanksgiving weekend around central Minnesota. Enjoy several theatre performances at Apollo High School with Anne of Green Gables and at Paramount Theatre with 'A Christmas Carol', support local businesses in St. Joseph with the Small Shop Crawl, make a gingerbread house in Eden Valley and hear some great local music by Levi Pelzer in Rockville. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
Anne of Green GablesSt. Cloud Apollo
Enjoy a classic story about a fiery red-headed girl taking center stage at Apollo High School this weekend. Apollo Performing Arts is bringing to life the story Anne of Green Gables. The story is about a family who are expected to adopt a boy, when instead a little girl arrives from the orphanage instead. Tickets for the show are $7 for adults and $5 for students. The show runs Friday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
TICKETS AT THE DOOR!
- Friday, November 23rd, 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday, November 24th, 7:00 p.m.
- Sunday, November 25th, 2:30 p.m.
- 2
A Christmas CarolSt. Cloud
A classic holiday tale comes center stage at the Paramount Theatre this weekend. GREAT Theatre kicks off opening weekend of A Christmas Carol. The story is about a cold-hearted man named Ebenezer Scrooge, who learns Christmas can be celebrated everyday, with the help of a few spirits. Tickets for the show start at $20. The show runs Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Saturday, November 24th, 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, November 25th, 2:00 p.m.
- 3
St. Joseph Small Shop CrawlSt. Joseph
Get a jump start on your holiday shopping in St. Joseph this weekend. The annual Small Shop Crawl is back again Saturday. Hop on the shuttle to explore the five venues: Bad Habit Brewing, Bruno Press, Local Blend, Minnesota Street Market and Milk and Honey Ciders. With over a dozen Minnesota artists and musicians, a selfie station, food truck, food demos, and fabulous prizes, this event will not disappoint! Admission is free and the fun starts at 10:00 a.m.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Saturday, November 24th, 10:00 a.m.
- 4
Gingerbread House DecoratingEden Valley
Start a new holiday tradition with your family this weekend in Eden Valley. The Amazing Farmyard is holding a Gingerbread House making event. Award-winning cake decorator Juliet Brutger will be on hand providing tips. Classes will be held at both 1:00 pm & 3:00 pm on Sunday. You must pre-register. Each house costs only $25. To reserve your spot call 320-453-6901.
CALL TO RESERVE SPOT!
- Sunday, November 25th, 1:00 p.m.
- 5
Levi PelzerRockville
Little Falls native Levi Pelzer will be performing in the area this weekend. Pelzer started playing in bar bands at the age of fifteen and has since released his own album. He will be playing at the Hideaway in Rockville Friday starting at 8:30 p.m. The event is free.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Friday, November 23rd, 8:30 p.m.