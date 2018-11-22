The Weekender: Anne of Green Gables, Small Shop Crawl and More!

1

Enjoy a classic story about a fiery red-headed girl taking center stage at Apollo High School this weekend. Apollo Performing Arts is bringing to life the story Anne of Green Gables. The story is about a family who are expected to adopt a boy, when instead a little girl arrives from the orphanage instead. Tickets for the show are $7 for adults and $5 for students. The show runs Friday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

TICKETS AT THE DOOR!

- Friday, November 23rd, 7:00 p.m.

- Saturday, November 24th, 7:00 p.m.

- Sunday, November 25th, 2:30 p.m.