The Village Offers Teen Girl Counseling Group

ST. CLOUD -- A free group class to help teenage girls struggling with low self-confidence and self-esteem is being offered at The Village Family Service Center.

Girls 360° Group is an eight-week long class. The group focuses on building self-esteem, healthy relationships, assertiveness, decision-making skills, risk-taking skills and a positive self-image.

Each session will feature a guest speaker, a woman who is a leader in their community.

Girls 360° Group will meet at The Village in downtown St. Cloud from 10:00 a.m. - noon for each group session. The first meeting will be on Wednesday.