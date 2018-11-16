The Story of Bobby Vee’s Life Returning to the Stage

ST. PAUL -- The musical production of the story of Bobby Vee's life is coming back to the stage. "Teen Idol: The Bobby Vee Story" opens Saturday at the History Theatre in St. Paul.

The musical's original premiere was in October of 2016.

Vee's sons Jeff and Tommy Velline were on the News @ Noon Show Thursday talking about the show. Jeff Velline says it's a show about Vee's incredible professional and personal life.

It's the whole story. A lot of people think they're just going to go watch a show about his career, and that's definitely in there, but it's also his life. It's a love story about his relationship with our mother. There' s a lot of scenes around the house.

Vee had 38 top 100 hits in his career including "Devil or Angel", "The Night Has a Thousand Eyes", and "Take Good Care of My Baby".

"Teen Idol: The Bobby Vee Story" runs Saturday through December 16th.