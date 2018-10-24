The Results Are In: The Best Industries For Minnesota Millennials

TECHNOLOGY TOPS THE LIST

Technology...It's a part of everything we do. Good thing our kids are pretty tech savvy. I feel like they can operate a mouse or a cell phone the moment they come out of the womb. If you're having trouble with anything techy, ask a kid. They will pretty much think you're stupid, but they will help you get on track. Here is the new list for the top 10 industries to look for jobs in the near future from USA TODAY.

10. TRANSPORTATION

Expected growth from now to 2026 at 108%. Best sub sectors to look for work in are autonomous vehicles, electric vehicles and smart cities.

9. REAL ESTATE

Expected growth from now to 2026 at 106%. Best sub sectors to look for work in are online brokerages, online design services and real estate technology.

8. FINANCE

Expected growth from now to 2026 at 107%. Best sub sectors to look for work in are Fintech and cryptocurrency.

7. HOSPITALITY

Expected growth from now to 2026 at 108%. Best sub sectors to look for work in are hotels and sustainable food providers.

6. CONSTRUCTION

Expected growth from now to 2026 at 113%. Best sub sectors to look for work in are residential housing, big infrastructure and construction technology.

5. CONSUMER RETAIL

Expected growth from now to 2026 at 103%. Best sub sectors to look for work in are E-commerce, pop-up retailers, and personalized retail.

4. MEDIA

Expected growth from now to 2026 at 109%. Best sub sectors to look for work in are gaming, virtual reality, and streaming television.

3. ENERGY

Expected growth from now to 2026 at 115%. Best sub sectors to look for work in are oil and gas, mining, fracking and sustainable energy.

2. HEALTH

Expected growth from now to 2026 at 121%. Best sub sectors to look for work in are biotechnology, health data management, and personalized health.

1. TECHNOLOGY

Expected growth from now to 2026 at 120%. Best sub sectors to look for work in are Cloud computing, machine learning/A.I., and big data.