The Minnesota View of the Super Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse [PHOTOS]

DID YOU CATCH THE SUPER BLOOD WOLF MOON ECLIPSE

"Super Blood Wolf Moon Eclipse!" That really does sound exciting. Depending on who you are; it can be. What a great event to share with your little ones. They get excited about everything. If we didn't have cell phones and the internet, this would be pretty spectacular to everyone...right?

WHAT ABOUT THE NAME

So why did this eclipse have this incredibly exciting name? I searched the internet to find the answers.

It's actually a standard lunar eclipse.

Kelly Cordes

SUPER?

Above is a local view of last nights eclipse. The "super" part , means that the moon will be at its closest point to earth in its orbit, and should be about 30 percent brighter and 14 percent bigger.

"Blood" refers to reddish color the moon will take when the Earth passes between it and the sun. It's caused by the Earth's atmosphere.

The light that reaches the moon will be filtered out and make the moon take on the scarlet hue.

As far as the 'WOLF' part? I have no idea. I think it just sounds cool.