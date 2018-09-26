The Lost Cassette Tapes: Treasures Recovered

RECENT DISCOVERIES

Recently, Keith Thunem, the first person to hire me to join a great band in Bemidji called "Chill Factor," posted on Facebook that Steve Austin, (We called him the "Six Million Dollar Drummer,) mentioned that he thought he had a copy of a program called "Backroads" that we were featured on in 1991 from Northern Minnesota Public Television Stations channels 9/22.

Keith sent me the tape and it was so much fun watching the band perform. I forgot how talented those gentlemen were, and how lucky I was to have been able to sing with them. We wrote many original songs, we performed all over northern Minnesota in those days; including at We-Fest!

I shared the video with my Mom, who then informed me that she thought she had our a copy of our album, "Lazy Ambition," which none of us have been able to find. She handed me an orange shoe box full of cassette tapes. The cassette you see with the picture, I believe was what we handed out, before we sent our project off for it's official packaging.

Not only did Mom find Chill Factor, she also found tapes from my past dating all the way back to the 70's. I recognize some of these as tapes of my cousin Gina and I pretending we were radio station DJ's....A tape of my toddler Drew singing The Mavericks "All You Ever Do Is Bring Me Down" from our home studio probably around 1996-7. Other finds I think are several original songs my ex and I wrote and recorded together back in the day...as well as some of my first song recordings..that I'm sure are pretty humorous.

THE GOAL

I'm hoping that some of these cassettes still work, and I'm in the process of transferring them to digital. I promise..I'll share some of it with you when and if it can be recovered.

Let the transfers begin....