The Latest: Twin Cities Archdiocese Praises Judge’s Decision

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ The Latest on a judge ordering all sides back to mediation in the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis' bankruptcy case.

The Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis says it is looking forward to mediation to resolve the archdiocese's bankruptcy case.

A judge on Thursday denied both the archdiocese's reorganization plan and a competing plan submitted by a creditors' committee before ordering all sides back into negotiations.

n a statement, the chair of the archdiocese's reorganization task force, Tom Abood, says the decision ``bolsters our resolve to move forward in the bankruptcy process.'' Abood says the archdiocese looks forward to participating in mediation ``to bring a prompt and fair resolution.''

An attorney for victims of clergy sex abuse says the ruling will quicken the process of getting payments to victims.