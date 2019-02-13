The Hop Shop Moving into Former Big Apple Bagels Space

ST. CLOUD -- Downtown St. Cloud will soon be getting a 'hopping' new tenant.

The Hop Shop in Midtown Square Mall will be moving to the former Big Apple Bagels location at 701 West St. Germain Street.

Desi Hall is the owner of the Hop Shop. The store focuses on providing products and equipment for home brewing.

Hall says after over two years of being in their current location they are ready to move into a larger space.

"That's going to allow us to have a little more inventory, a little bit better of a flow in the actual retail area as well as what used to be their [Big Apple Bagels] kitchen area is what we're going to turn into our brew lab area."

The brew lab area will be used to host classes on how to make your own beer, cider, wine or mead. Hall says they will also be bringing a tasting area to the new store.

"Hopefully we'll have a small nano-brewery where we can make beers that customers can sample before they buy the recipes for themselves to take home."

If all goes to plan, Hall would like to move into the new space by the end of February. The retail side will open right away and he has a goal to have the nano-brewery open by summer.