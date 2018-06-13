The Biggest Rox Fans Are Also The Cutest [WATCH]

Cindy Reichel/Youtube

MY KIDS WOULD NEVER DO THIS

You would think that my kids would be all over performing in front of big crowds..but not so. Not like Joseph and his sister Kaitlyn Reichel. These two kids love our St. Cloud Rox. They attend games, dress up as the Rox, and even get out there and perform. Joseph is rocking the air guitar above, and Kaitlyn is singing! I love these kids. They should totally be Chisel's side kicks at every game!

Photo Courtesy of Cindy Reichel

 

Cindy Reichel/Youtube

THESE KIDS ARE AWESOME!

Is there anything cuter? And where does this bravery come from? Singing their hearts out.

Photo courtesy of Cindy Reichel

