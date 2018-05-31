MY BRUSH WITH FAME!

Jason Schommer, an incredibly talented and funny local Comedian from Little Falls, became friends with his Mentor Comedian friend from St. Paul, Louie Anderson, many years ago, when Louie saw Jason perform and asked him to open a show for him. Ever since then, the two have become great friends and they perform together at venues all over the world.

LOUIE ANDERSON IS BRINGING COMEDY TO LITTLE FALLS

It's amazing to me that Louie brings his comedy for the smallest show he ever performs, to Little Falls Minnesota. Surely, his friendship with Jason spawned the performances, and the people of Little Falls and central Minnesota always make Louie feel welcome. His new show "The Big Underwear Tour" will be on Friday and Saturday June 8th and 9th at 7:30 pm at the Great River Arts Center in Little Falls.

A favorite stop on his busy tour schedule, Louie says “I love Minnesota and it’s always great to play Little Falls! The shows there are always made special by such incredible audiences. Every town should have a Great River Arts in it. My mom would have loved Little Falls!”

THE AWARDS AND RECOGNITION KEEP COMING

Louie Anderson has won both the prime time Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series and the Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his universally praised performance of Christine Baskets on FX’s Baskets. Watch a clip below

OTHER APPEARANCES

He has made regular appearances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Live with Kelly and Ryan, Conan, The View, This Is Not Happening and also Drunk History where he played Winston Churchill on Comedy Central, as well as many surprise cameo appearances in numerous films and specials.

He wowed audiences with his 10 meter high dive on Splash!

He also hosted for many years the popular game show Family Feud!