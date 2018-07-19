THE FOODS AND DRINKS WE MISS THE MOST

Tanner and Mason made it clear, that while we were in Kentucky, there were a few foods and beverages they had to have before we left. Along with the famous PB shakes and hot fudge cake from The Freezer Fresh, the chicken, cheese sticks and mashed potato dinner from the Walmart deli in Morehead KY, and Barq's Red Cream Soda from West Liberty's IGA grocery store, there was "The Best of the Bluegrass in Green Glass;" Kentucky's own ALE8-1.

HEY...YA WANNA ALE-8?

This is the common phrase. It's called ALE8-one but we never say the "One." It's just an ALE-8.

This soda has been around since 1926, and they proudly state their beginnings at the Clark County Fair. Fielding Rogers is still making the delicious beverage four generations later from the handwritten recipe from his Uncle Lee's handwritten notes.

THE THINGS YOU MISS

All I can say is... It's one of those things that you don't miss until it's gone...Just like their people. We sure do miss our family and friends. It definitely brings back good memories of great friends, and the beautiful state.