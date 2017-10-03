Yes...Yesterday was my birthday and with all the tragedy that happened, I was very thankful to have another birthday, and thankful for all the well wishes. I was shocked when I received a beautiful bouquet of roses with a balloon from Randy.

Kelly Cordes/Facebook

Today, I've had over 200 birthday wishes on my Facebook page, so thank you to all of my friends, co workers and radio friends for taking the time to send a special birthday wish. It's that thought that sometimes really makes a person feel great to know that people cared enough to send their kind thoughts.

Old Capital Tavern/Facebook

I also had a fantastic dinner with Randy at Old Capital Tavern in Sauk Rapids. We'd never been there before and it was awesome! Randy had this delicious dish Hindshank, and I had a tasty meatloaf with garlic potatoes! Oh! The Gravy! Yum!!

Kelly Cordes/Facebook

Then Randy gave me this picture of us, in a little black frame. I love this picture, and the gesture meant so much to me. I couldn't wait to bring it home. After everything that's happened over the past few days, the beautiful lives that were lost in Vegas; the love stories that ended in tragedy, I'm thankful to still have mine; I'm thankful for my friends, family and the chance to live another day.

I hope that today you will go out and do something nice for someone; Celebrate like it's your birthday; everyday.