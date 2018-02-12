Terresa Goedert, 54, Sauk Rapids

April 6, 1963 - February 2, 2018

Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 13, 2018 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Terresa Goedert, age 54 of Sauk Rapids, who passed away Friday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Deacon Joe Kresky will officiate and burial will be at Benton Cemetery in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Tuesday at the funeral home.

Terresa was born April 6, 1963 in St. Cloud to Randall & Irene (Schwab) Elwood. She married Michael Goedert on Aug. 23, 1991 at the St. Cloud East Side VFW Post 4847. Terresa worked as a cashier at Dollar Tree, McDonald’s and Coborn’s. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and volunteered with the Girl Scouts, First Call for Help, Birthline, and the Sexual Assault Center. Terresa enjoyed getting her nails done and spending time with her family and her dog. She was an energetic, outgoing, bubbly, compassionate, comforting woman who was always willing to help.

Survivors include her husband, Mike of Sauk Rapids; children, Maria Goedert (Adam Schweiss) of St. Cloud and Eric (Kyerstun) Goedert of Sartell; grandson, Trenton Abrahamson; sister and brother, Sandy (Ray) Jozwiak of Champlin and Andy (Brenda) Elwood of St. Cloud. Terresa was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Jimmy, Bill, and Randy Elwood.