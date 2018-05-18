Temporary Lane Closures Set to Begin on Highway 10 Project

BECKER -- Drivers on Highway 10 between Clear Lake and Big Lake will start seeing some construction crews arrive on site next week as work begins to reconstruct the eastbound lanes along that corridor.

Tree removal will begin Monday and prompt temporary lane closures through Thursday. There won't be any construction on the 14-mile corridor during the Memorial Day holiday week.

Starting Monday, June 4, the first phase of the project will begin and require non-rush hour lane closures.

Phase two of the project is scheduled to begin July 12 with permanent lane closures and head-to-head traffic in the westbound lanes of Highway 10. The head-to-head traffic will be in place until mid-September.

Phase three of the $7-million project starts in mid-September as crews remove temporary lanes and crossovers. This phase will also include single lane closures in Becker as crews reconstruct the Highway 10/Sherburne Avenue intersection.