Teens Safe After Vehicle Falls Through The Ice

BIG LAKE -- Two teenagers are safe after their vehicle went through the ice Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened at about 12:45 p.m. between Big Lake and Lake Mitchell.

Sheriff Joel Brott says the vehicle broke through the ice while on the channel between the lakes. When authorities arrived they found the vehicle partially submerged.

Brott says the the driver and passenger, a 17-year-old and 15-year-old both from Anoka, were both safe.