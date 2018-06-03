Teenagers Hurt in Stearns County Crash

EDEN VALLEY -- Deputies from the Stearns County Sheriff's Office responded to a one vehicle crash. It happened at about 6:30 p.m. Friday in Eden Lake Township, three miles north of Eden Valley.

Information from the Stearns County Sheriff's Office says the driver was 16-year-old Skylar Martin from Watkins. The vehicle was traveling north on 228th Avenue, which makes a sharp turn onto 188th Street. The roads are gravel and the vehicle was believed to be going between 20 and 25 miles an hour. The vehicle rolled once before stopping in the ditch.

Passengers were 17-year-old Morgan Plamann of St. Martin, 16-year-old Gabrielle Nistler of Watkins, and 16-year-old Laila Asfeld of Watkins.